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DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Sardar 2 to Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, check out titles releasing in the first week of October 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week
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CHENNAI: The first week of October brings a varied line-up of OTT releases across languages and genres, including spy thrillers, period dramas, romantic comedies, sports documentaries, crime dramas, martial arts action and anime. From Karthi-starrer Sardar 2 to Malayalam family entertainer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, here is a quick guide to the titles arriving on streaming platforms this week.

Irreplaceable

Director: Chen Ming Zhang, Chen Shi Yi

Cast: Zhao Jinmai, Wei Daxun, Wang Yuanke, Bai Bing, Zhou Qi, Hu Yixuan

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Workplace romantic drama series

Language: Chinese

Synopsis: Xu Chi rises from an ordinary graduate to a sharp-witted consultant in a fiercely competitive corporate world. As she becomes involved in a secret revenge plan led by senior partner Ye Xinzhi, workplace rivalry and an unexpected romance begin to complicate her ambitions.

Date: September 28

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Takahiro Sakurai, Akira Ishida

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Anime dark fantasy action feature

Language: Japanese

Synopsis: The Demon Slayer Corps is drawn into Muzan Kibutsuji's Infinity Castle, a shifting labyrinth filled with powerful demons. Tanjiro and the Hashira face the Upper Ranks in a desperate battle as they attempt to reach Muzan and end the demon threat.

Date: September 28

LEGO One Piece

Director: Chelsea Ker

Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar, Mikaela Hoover

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Animated action-adventure comedy special

Language: English

Synopsis: In this two-part LEGO special, Usopp recounts the Straw Hat Pirates' adventures across the East Blue and their journey towards the Grand Line to the young Chopper. The special offers a playful LEGO retelling of the popular One Piece story.

Date: September 29

Main Ladega

Director: Gaurav Rana

Cast: Akash Pratap Singh, Vallari Viraj, Gandharv Dewan, Ashwath Bhatt, Jyoti Gauba

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Sports drama

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: A young man struggling with domestic abuse leaves home and joins an army hostel, where he discovers boxing and begins training for the national championship. As he turns his anger and pain into sporting determination, boxing gives him a chance to rebuild his confidence and take control of his life.

Date: September 30

East of Eden

Director: Garth Davis, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Cast: Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Period drama limited series

Language: English

Synopsis: Based on John Steinbeck's classic novel, the seven-episode series follows Cathy Ames and the Trask family across two generations in early 20th-century California, exploring family, love, rivalry and the choices that shape their lives.

Date: October 1

Sardar 2

Director: P S Mithran

Cast: Karthi, S J Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Spy action thriller

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada

Synopsis: Karthi returns in dual roles in this sequel to Sardar. The spy thriller continues the story of veteran operative Sardar and his son Vijay as they become involved in a new mission filled with espionage, danger and international intrigue.

Date: October 1

Dupahiya: Season 2

Director: Sonam Nair

Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastav, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Yashpal Sharma

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Comedy drama series

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: The residents of Dhadakpur are back, with a mobile tower becoming the centre of a new conflict. As villagers connect the tower to everything from illness to other troubles, Inspector Mithlesh begins investigating a possible scam, while Roshni faces an important SSC examination.

Date: October 1

Romanchakam

Director: Venu Gopal Reddy

Cast: Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Upendra Limaye, Venkatesh Kakumanu

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romantic comedy

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Synopsis: Anvesh, a young aspiring entrepreneur, enters the dating-app business while navigating an unexpected relationship with Maithili. The film combines romance, friendship, humour and mystery as his personal and professional lives become increasingly complicated.

Date: October 1

Panthadikkaam

Director: Docuseries

Cast: Vysakh Perambra, narrated by Mammootty

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Sports documentary series

Language: Malayalam

Synopsis: The docuseries explores Kerala's deep-rooted football culture through the inspiring real-life journey of amputee footballer Vysakh Perambra and his association with the Indian Amputee Football Team.

Date: October 1

Ohh My Dog

Director: Amit Rai

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Pavan Malhotra, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Shreedhar Dubey

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Investigative comedy drama

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: The film follows two separate mysteries involving a missing dog and a missing child labourer. As the stories unfold, their connection reveals a larger mystery, combining investigation with humour and emotion.

Date: October 1

Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke

Director: Ahmed El Gendy

Cast: Ida Alkusay, Adwa Bader, Ziyad Al-Amri, Ghada Almulla, Fayez Bin Jurays, Fahad Albutairi, Rashid Al Shamrani

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy

Language: Arabic

Synopsis: When the wealthy AlThahabi family discovers that they are not as rich as they believed, they are forced to fake their affluence to maintain their lavish lifestyle and social status.

Date: October 1

# Love

Director: Balaji Mohan

Cast: Aishwarya Lekshmi, Arjun Das, Arjun Chidambaram, Gayatri Hariharan, Harini S, Abhishek Joseph George

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romantic comedy series

Language: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam

Synopsis: Tara and Matthew are rival dating-app founders with contrasting views on love. While Tara believes in compatibility, Matthew relies on chemistry. Their professional rivalry takes a personal turn when they agree to a 60-day challenge to test their theories.

Date: October 2

Pooja Meri Jaan

Director: Navjot Gulati

Cast: Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Vijay Raaz, Chaitanya Vyas

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Crime drama

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: Pooja's life spirals into danger as obsession, fear and truth collide. Following a disturbing incident involving a man obsessed with her, she finds herself caught in a battle to uncover the truth and clear her name.

Date: October 2

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Director: Girish A D

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Vinay Forrt, Sangeeth Prathap

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Romantic comedy

Language: Malayalam

Synopsis: The film follows the relationships and everyday struggles of a close-knit family, with romance, family bonds and neighbourhood dynamics at the centre of the story.

Date: October 2

Mother Promise

Director: Poornachandra Mysore

Cast: Dhananjaya, Poornachandra Mysore, Chi Guru Dutt, Nagabhushana N S, Vinaya Prasad

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Comedy action drama

Language: Kannada

Synopsis: A mother's promise drives a gambler through a whirlwind of crime, comedy and chaos as he finds himself caught in a series of unexpected situations.

Date: October 2

Tyler Perry's Doing Life

Director: Tyler Perry

Cast: Naomi Baker, Jay Reeves, Tamberla Perry, Karen Obilom, Jasmine Sargent, Danielle Moné Truitt, Cornell Young IV

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Drama

Language: English

Synopsis: A single mother fighting to survive and a reformed ex-con with untapped talent forge an unexpected bond. Through heartfelt letters, the two find hope, redemption and the possibility of a second chance.

Date: October 2

Schumacher '94 – The Birth of a Legend

Director: Documentary

Cast: Michael Schumacher, archival footage and interviews

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sports documentary

Language: German

Synopsis: The documentary looks back at Michael Schumacher's breakthrough 1994 Formula 1 season, including his first Grand Prix victory in Brazil and the dramatic events of one of the sport's most memorable seasons.

Date: October 2

Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend

Director: Li Liming

Cast: Dennis To, Philip Condron, Steven Dasz

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Genre: Martial arts action film

Language: Chinese

Synopsis: Set in 1950s Hong Kong, the film follows Ip Man after he leaves the police force and opens a Wing Chun school. His plans are threatened when a Western boxing group targets the local martial arts community.

Date: October 2

Blue Box: Season 2

Director: Daisuke Sakou

Cast: Shoya Chiba, Reina Ueda, Akari Kito, Chiaki Kobayashi

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sports romantic anime series

Language: Japanese

Synopsis: Taiki Inomata continues to balance his badminton ambitions with his growing feelings for Chinatsu Kano, a basketball star and his housemate. The second season introduces new challenges and characters as their relationship enters another phase.

Date: October 4

Sardar 2
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