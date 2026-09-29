DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Sardar 2 to Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, check out titles releasing in the first week of October 2026

CHENNAI: The first week of October brings a varied line-up of OTT releases across languages and genres, including spy thrillers, period dramas, romantic comedies, sports documentaries, crime dramas, martial arts action and anime. From Karthi-starrer Sardar 2 to Malayalam family entertainer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, here is a quick guide to the titles arriving on streaming platforms this week.
Director: Chen Ming Zhang, Chen Shi Yi
Cast: Zhao Jinmai, Wei Daxun, Wang Yuanke, Bai Bing, Zhou Qi, Hu Yixuan
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Workplace romantic drama series
Language: Chinese
Synopsis: Xu Chi rises from an ordinary graduate to a sharp-witted consultant in a fiercely competitive corporate world. As she becomes involved in a secret revenge plan led by senior partner Ye Xinzhi, workplace rivalry and an unexpected romance begin to complicate her ambitions.
Date: September 28
Director: Haruo Sotozaki
Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Takahiro Sakurai, Akira Ishida
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Anime dark fantasy action feature
Language: Japanese
Synopsis: The Demon Slayer Corps is drawn into Muzan Kibutsuji's Infinity Castle, a shifting labyrinth filled with powerful demons. Tanjiro and the Hashira face the Upper Ranks in a desperate battle as they attempt to reach Muzan and end the demon threat.
Date: September 28
Director: Chelsea Ker
Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar, Mikaela Hoover
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Animated action-adventure comedy special
Language: English
Synopsis: In this two-part LEGO special, Usopp recounts the Straw Hat Pirates' adventures across the East Blue and their journey towards the Grand Line to the young Chopper. The special offers a playful LEGO retelling of the popular One Piece story.
Date: September 29
Director: Gaurav Rana
Cast: Akash Pratap Singh, Vallari Viraj, Gandharv Dewan, Ashwath Bhatt, Jyoti Gauba
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Sports drama
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: A young man struggling with domestic abuse leaves home and joins an army hostel, where he discovers boxing and begins training for the national championship. As he turns his anger and pain into sporting determination, boxing gives him a chance to rebuild his confidence and take control of his life.
Date: September 30
Director: Garth Davis, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
Cast: Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Period drama limited series
Language: English
Synopsis: Based on John Steinbeck's classic novel, the seven-episode series follows Cathy Ames and the Trask family across two generations in early 20th-century California, exploring family, love, rivalry and the choices that shape their lives.
Date: October 1
Director: P S Mithran
Cast: Karthi, S J Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Spy action thriller
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada
Synopsis: Karthi returns in dual roles in this sequel to Sardar. The spy thriller continues the story of veteran operative Sardar and his son Vijay as they become involved in a new mission filled with espionage, danger and international intrigue.
Date: October 1
Director: Sonam Nair
Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastav, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Yashpal Sharma
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Comedy drama series
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: The residents of Dhadakpur are back, with a mobile tower becoming the centre of a new conflict. As villagers connect the tower to everything from illness to other troubles, Inspector Mithlesh begins investigating a possible scam, while Roshni faces an important SSC examination.
Date: October 1
Director: Venu Gopal Reddy
Cast: Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Upendra Limaye, Venkatesh Kakumanu
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romantic comedy
Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Synopsis: Anvesh, a young aspiring entrepreneur, enters the dating-app business while navigating an unexpected relationship with Maithili. The film combines romance, friendship, humour and mystery as his personal and professional lives become increasingly complicated.
Date: October 1
Director: Docuseries
Cast: Vysakh Perambra, narrated by Mammootty
Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Sports documentary series
Language: Malayalam
Synopsis: The docuseries explores Kerala's deep-rooted football culture through the inspiring real-life journey of amputee footballer Vysakh Perambra and his association with the Indian Amputee Football Team.
Date: October 1
Director: Amit Rai
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Pavan Malhotra, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Shreedhar Dubey
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Investigative comedy drama
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: The film follows two separate mysteries involving a missing dog and a missing child labourer. As the stories unfold, their connection reveals a larger mystery, combining investigation with humour and emotion.
Date: October 1
Director: Ahmed El Gendy
Cast: Ida Alkusay, Adwa Bader, Ziyad Al-Amri, Ghada Almulla, Fayez Bin Jurays, Fahad Albutairi, Rashid Al Shamrani
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy
Language: Arabic
Synopsis: When the wealthy AlThahabi family discovers that they are not as rich as they believed, they are forced to fake their affluence to maintain their lavish lifestyle and social status.
Date: October 1
Director: Balaji Mohan
Cast: Aishwarya Lekshmi, Arjun Das, Arjun Chidambaram, Gayatri Hariharan, Harini S, Abhishek Joseph George
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romantic comedy series
Language: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam
Synopsis: Tara and Matthew are rival dating-app founders with contrasting views on love. While Tara believes in compatibility, Matthew relies on chemistry. Their professional rivalry takes a personal turn when they agree to a 60-day challenge to test their theories.
Date: October 2
Director: Navjot Gulati
Cast: Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Vijay Raaz, Chaitanya Vyas
Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Crime drama
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: Pooja's life spirals into danger as obsession, fear and truth collide. Following a disturbing incident involving a man obsessed with her, she finds herself caught in a battle to uncover the truth and clear her name.
Date: October 2
Director: Girish A D
Cast: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Vinay Forrt, Sangeeth Prathap
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Romantic comedy
Language: Malayalam
Synopsis: The film follows the relationships and everyday struggles of a close-knit family, with romance, family bonds and neighbourhood dynamics at the centre of the story.
Date: October 2
Director: Poornachandra Mysore
Cast: Dhananjaya, Poornachandra Mysore, Chi Guru Dutt, Nagabhushana N S, Vinaya Prasad
Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Comedy action drama
Language: Kannada
Synopsis: A mother's promise drives a gambler through a whirlwind of crime, comedy and chaos as he finds himself caught in a series of unexpected situations.
Date: October 2
Director: Tyler Perry
Cast: Naomi Baker, Jay Reeves, Tamberla Perry, Karen Obilom, Jasmine Sargent, Danielle Moné Truitt, Cornell Young IV
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Drama
Language: English
Synopsis: A single mother fighting to survive and a reformed ex-con with untapped talent forge an unexpected bond. Through heartfelt letters, the two find hope, redemption and the possibility of a second chance.
Date: October 2
Director: Documentary
Cast: Michael Schumacher, archival footage and interviews
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Sports documentary
Language: German
Synopsis: The documentary looks back at Michael Schumacher's breakthrough 1994 Formula 1 season, including his first Grand Prix victory in Brazil and the dramatic events of one of the sport's most memorable seasons.
Date: October 2
Director: Li Liming
Cast: Dennis To, Philip Condron, Steven Dasz
Platform: Lionsgate Play
Genre: Martial arts action film
Language: Chinese
Synopsis: Set in 1950s Hong Kong, the film follows Ip Man after he leaves the police force and opens a Wing Chun school. His plans are threatened when a Western boxing group targets the local martial arts community.
Date: October 2
Director: Daisuke Sakou
Cast: Shoya Chiba, Reina Ueda, Akari Kito, Chiaki Kobayashi
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Sports romantic anime series
Language: Japanese
Synopsis: Taiki Inomata continues to balance his badminton ambitions with his growing feelings for Chinatsu Kano, a basketball star and his housemate. The second season introduces new challenges and characters as their relationship enters another phase.
Date: October 4