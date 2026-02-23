DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Priyanka Chopra’s The Bluff to Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 (Feb 23 - March 1)

OTT

CHENNAI: We are in the last week of February, and that means more OTT releases to binge watch. There's a lot of anticipation for Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, Accused, Ikkis, and The Bluff, promising an entertainment packed month. Wondering what to pick from all of these options? Here's our go-to guide.

Accused (Film)

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta, Sukant Goel

Director: Anubhuti Kashyap

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Netflix

Release date: February 27

Synopsis: When a celebrated queer doctor in London is accused of sexual misconduct, her life unravels.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 (Series)

Cast: Yerin Ha, Ruth Gemmell, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Luke Newton

Director: Tom Verica

Genre: Romance

Platform: Netflix

Release date: February 26

Synopsis: Based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, this follows the close-knit siblings of the noble and influential family as they navigate the highly competitive social season.

Ikkis (Film)

Cast: Ekavali Khanna, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Genre: Biography, Action drama

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: February 26

Synopsis: An untold true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal

The Bluff (Film)

Cast: Karl Urban, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Temuera Morrison

Director: Frank E Flowers

Genre: Adventure

Platform: Prime Video

Release date: February 25

Synopsis: A Caribbean woman gets her secret past revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.Militia Regiment, a

Falling Skies: Season 1 (Series)

Cast: Noah Wyle, Moon Bloodgood, Drew Roy, Jessy

Director: Robert Rodat

Genre: Science Fiction

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 25

Synopsis: A former history professor who becomes the second-in-command of the 2nd Massachusetts Militia Regiment, a group of remnant US military personnel, military veterans, civilians and various fighters fleeing Boston, US, following an alien invasion that devastated Earth.

Andha Pyaar 2 (Series)

Cast: Kaustubh Agarwal, Vivek Samtani

Genre: Comedy

Platform: Zee5

Release Date: February 28

Synopsis: A blind dating comedy-reality show where one woman interacts with four male suitors in a blindfold. Will they find a connection that goes beyond filters, validation, and 'surface-level attraction'?

Thadayam (Series)

Cast: Raj Tirandasu, Sshivada, Samuthirakani

Genre: Crime, Drama

Platform: Zee5

Release Date: February 27

Synopsis: In 1999, a series of brutal murders rocks Tamil Nadu's borders. SI Adhiyaman uncovers a chilling pattern among the victims' possessions, leading him into a deadly hunt for a ritualistic killer.

Secret Stories: Roslin (Series)

Cast: Meena, Sanjana Dipu, Jeethu Joseph

Director: Sumesh Nandakumar

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Jio Hotstar

Release Date: February 27

Synopsis: A 17-year-old girl is plagued by nightmares of a green-eyed stalker, pullinmg her into spiral of fear and despair.

