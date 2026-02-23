DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Priyanka Chopra’s The Bluff to Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 (Feb 23 - March 1)

CHENNAI: We are in the last week of February, and that means more OTT releases to binge watch. There's a lot of anticipation for Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, Accused, Ikkis, and The Bluff, promising an entertainment packed month. Wondering what to pick from all of these options? Here's our go-to guide.
Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta, Sukant Goel
Director: Anubhuti Kashyap
Genre: Thriller
Platform: Netflix
Release date: February 27
Synopsis: When a celebrated queer doctor in London is accused of sexual misconduct, her life unravels.
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 (Series)
Cast: Yerin Ha, Ruth Gemmell, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Luke Newton
Director: Tom Verica
Genre: Romance
Platform: Netflix
Release date: February 26
Synopsis: Based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, this follows the close-knit siblings of the noble and influential family as they navigate the highly competitive social season.
Ikkis (Film)
Cast: Ekavali Khanna, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia
Director: Sriram Raghavan
Genre: Biography, Action drama
Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: February 26
Synopsis: An untold true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal
The Bluff (Film)
Cast: Karl Urban, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Temuera Morrison
Director: Frank E Flowers
Genre: Adventure
Platform: Prime Video
Release date: February 25
Synopsis: A Caribbean woman gets her secret past revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.Militia Regiment, a
Falling Skies: Season 1 (Series)
Cast: Noah Wyle, Moon Bloodgood, Drew Roy, Jessy
Director: Robert Rodat
Genre: Science Fiction
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 25
Synopsis: A former history professor who becomes the second-in-command of the 2nd Massachusetts Militia Regiment, a group of remnant US military personnel, military veterans, civilians and various fighters fleeing Boston, US, following an alien invasion that devastated Earth.
Andha Pyaar 2 (Series)
Cast: Kaustubh Agarwal, Vivek Samtani
Genre: Comedy
Platform: Zee5
Release Date: February 28
Synopsis: A blind dating comedy-reality show where one woman interacts with four male suitors in a blindfold. Will they find a connection that goes beyond filters, validation, and 'surface-level attraction'?
Thadayam (Series)
Cast: Raj Tirandasu, Sshivada, Samuthirakani
Genre: Crime, Drama
Platform: Zee5
Release Date: February 27
Synopsis: In 1999, a series of brutal murders rocks Tamil Nadu's borders. SI Adhiyaman uncovers a chilling pattern among the victims' possessions, leading him into a deadly hunt for a ritualistic killer.
Secret Stories: Roslin (Series)
Cast: Meena, Sanjana Dipu, Jeethu Joseph
Director: Sumesh Nandakumar
Genre: Thriller
Platform: Jio Hotstar
Release Date: February 27
Synopsis: A 17-year-old girl is plagued by nightmares of a green-eyed stalker, pullinmg her into spiral of fear and despair.