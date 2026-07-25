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DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Pallichattambi to Con City, check out titles releasing in week 4 of July 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week.
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CHENNAI: The fourth week of July brings a packed slate of OTT releases across genres, from fantasy action and crime thrillers to family dramas, romance, sci-fi adventures and true-crime documentaries.

With Con City, Nagabandham, Master of the Universe and several new series making their digital debut, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.

Elite Force (Series)

Director: Julien Leclercq

Cast: Rudgy Pajany, Philip Schurer, Gign

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action

Language: French

Synopsis: France's elite GIGN unit takes on high-risk counterterrorism missions, hostage rescues and VIP protection assignments.

Date: July 22

Master of the Universe

Director: Travis Knight

Cast: Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, Jared Leto

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Fantasy Action

Language: English

Synopsis: Prince Adam returns to Eternia after years in exile and embraces his destiny as He-Man to battle Skeletor and reclaim his kingdom.

Date: July 22

My Daughter's Father (Series)

Director: Roberto Stopello

Cast: Silvia Navarro, Manolo Cardona, Erik Hayser

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Drama

Language: Spanish

Synopsis: A doctor's search for a kidney donor for her daughter uncovers hidden affairs and a DNA revelation that could destroy two families.

Date: July 23

Con City

Director: Harish Durairaj

Cast: Akilan, Imman Annachi, Aruldoss

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy Drama

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: A family's fortunes change overnight after a receipt printer mysteriously starts printing money following a lightning strike.

Date: July 24

Ego Raman

Director: Ganesan Nachimuthu

Cast: Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Chappani Boys Murali, Kavitha Ramesh

Platform: Prime Video, SimplySouth

Genre: Drama

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: A TNPSC aspirant's struggle to recover his prized motorcycle leads him into a dangerous encounter that changes his life.

Date: July 24

72 Hours

Director: Tim Story

Cast: Kevin Hart, Michael Mando, Teyana Taylor

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action Comedy

Language: English

Synopsis: A corporate executive accidentally lands at a wild three-day bachelor party after being mistakenly added to a group chat.

Date: July 24

Nagabandham

Director: Abhishek Nama

Cast: Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Iswarya Menon, Jagapathi Babu

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Mythological Action Fantasy

Language: Telugu

Synopsis: A powerful Naga Sadhu joins forces to protect the sacred Brahma Kamalam relic from dark forces seeking its divine powers.

Date: July 24

Musafir Cafe (Series)

Director: Shivam Nair

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, Adil Hussain

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romantic Drama

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: Three lives become intertwined when unresolved memories from a past relationship threaten a peaceful new beginning.

Date: July 24

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya (Series)

Director: Himank Gaur

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Comedy Drama

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: Teachers at a struggling government school attempt to fix a broken education system while navigating chaotic classrooms.

Date: July 24

Pallichattambi

Director: Dijo Jose Antony

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Nimisha Sajayan

Platform: SonyLIV

Genre: Period Action Drama

Language: Malayalam

Synopsis: Set in the 1950s, an orphan rises as a protector of the church while battling social and feudal oppression.

Date: July 24

A Toxic Love Story

Director: Johan Nijenhuis

Cast: Holly Mae Brood, Soy Kroon

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romance Drama

Language: English

Synopsis: A passionate romance turns turbulent as jealousy and long-buried secrets threaten to destroy two lovers.

Date: July 24

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 (Series)

Director: Akiva Goldsman

Cast: Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Sci-Fi

Language: English

Synopsis: Captain Pike and the USS Enterprise crew venture into unexplored worlds while facing new cosmic threats.

Date: July 24

The Truthers

Director: Gabe Ibáñez

Cast: Belén Rueda, Aitor Luna

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Language: Spanish

Synopsis: A woman investigating her mother's death begins to suspect her conspiracy-obsessed father may be hiding a deadly secret.

Date: July 24

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe (Series)

Director: Mark Cendrowski

Cast: Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Sci-Fi Comedy

Language: English

Synopsis: Stuart Bloom accidentally triggers a multiverse crisis and embarks on a chaotic journey to restore reality.

Date: July 25

Mylaanji

Director: Suresh Kumar

Cast: Vignesh, Rakshita

Platform: Aha Video

Genre: Family Drama

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: A rural family faces emotional challenges and unexpected hardships that test their resilience and relationships.

Date: July 25

Secret of Kalinga

Director: Saneesh Unnikrishnan

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Indrans

Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Language: Malayalam

Synopsis: An investigator uncovers dark secrets and ancient mysteries while probing unexplained disappearances.

Date: July 25

Lo Naveena

Director: Naveen Kumar

Cast: Naveen, Rashmika

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Language: Kannada

Synopsis: A carefree youngster's attempts to impress his crush lead to a string of hilarious misunderstandings.

Date: July 25

Purushaha

Director: Vamsi Krishna

Cast: Raj Tarun, Simran Choudhary

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Action Thriller

Language: Telugu

Synopsis: A young man takes on a powerful financial scam while trying to protect small-town traders.

Date: July 25

Anomie

Director: Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

Cast: Rajisha Vijayan, Tovino Thomas

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Drama Thriller

Language: Malayalam

Synopsis: A woman's search for justice exposes corruption and moral decay lurking beneath society.

Date: July 26

Andharan

Director: Rajesh M

Cast: Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Vijay Vasanth

Platform: SimplySouth

Genre: Crime Thriller

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: An honest officer battles corruption while tracking a dangerous criminal syndicate.

Date: July 26

Euphoria

Director: Krishna Chaitanya

Cast: Bhumika Chawla, Sara Arjun

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Youth Drama

Language: Telugu

Synopsis: A college festival takes a tragic turn, changing the lives of a group of students forever.

Date: July 26

Love in Slow Motion

Director: Yasir Al-Yasiri

Cast: Fatma Al-Tabaakh, Hamad Ashkanani

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romantic Drama

Language: Arabic

Synopsis: Two strangers from different backgrounds gradually find love while dealing with personal struggles.

Date: July 26

The Debt Collector

Director: Wisit Sasanatieng

Cast: Weir Sukollawat, Aokbab Chutimon

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action Crime

Language: Thai

Synopsis: A debt collector's loyalty is tested when he is assigned to recover money from a childhood friend.

Date: July 26

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Director: David Frankel

Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Comedy Drama

Language: English

Synopsis: Andy Sachs reunites with Miranda Priestly as both navigate a dramatically transformed media industry.

Date: July 26

Elize: Shadow of a Woman (Series)

Director: Pedro Morelli

Cast: Camila Morgado, Eduardo Moscovis

Platform: Netflix

Genre: True Crime Docuseries

Language: Portuguese

Synopsis: A documentary series revisits one of Brazil's most sensational murder cases, examining the crime and its aftermath.

Date: July 26

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