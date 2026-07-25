DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Pallichattambi to Con City, check out titles releasing in week 4 of July 2026

CHENNAI: The fourth week of July brings a packed slate of OTT releases across genres, from fantasy action and crime thrillers to family dramas, romance, sci-fi adventures and true-crime documentaries.
With Con City, Nagabandham, Master of the Universe and several new series making their digital debut, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.
Director: Julien Leclercq
Cast: Rudgy Pajany, Philip Schurer, Gign
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action
Language: French
Synopsis: France's elite GIGN unit takes on high-risk counterterrorism missions, hostage rescues and VIP protection assignments.
Date: July 22
Director: Travis Knight
Cast: Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, Jared Leto
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Fantasy Action
Language: English
Synopsis: Prince Adam returns to Eternia after years in exile and embraces his destiny as He-Man to battle Skeletor and reclaim his kingdom.
Date: July 22
Director: Roberto Stopello
Cast: Silvia Navarro, Manolo Cardona, Erik Hayser
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Drama
Language: Spanish
Synopsis: A doctor's search for a kidney donor for her daughter uncovers hidden affairs and a DNA revelation that could destroy two families.
Date: July 23
Director: Harish Durairaj
Cast: Akilan, Imman Annachi, Aruldoss
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy Drama
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: A family's fortunes change overnight after a receipt printer mysteriously starts printing money following a lightning strike.
Date: July 24
Director: Ganesan Nachimuthu
Cast: Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Chappani Boys Murali, Kavitha Ramesh
Platform: Prime Video, SimplySouth
Genre: Drama
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: A TNPSC aspirant's struggle to recover his prized motorcycle leads him into a dangerous encounter that changes his life.
Date: July 24
Director: Tim Story
Cast: Kevin Hart, Michael Mando, Teyana Taylor
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action Comedy
Language: English
Synopsis: A corporate executive accidentally lands at a wild three-day bachelor party after being mistakenly added to a group chat.
Date: July 24
Director: Abhishek Nama
Cast: Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Iswarya Menon, Jagapathi Babu
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Mythological Action Fantasy
Language: Telugu
Synopsis: A powerful Naga Sadhu joins forces to protect the sacred Brahma Kamalam relic from dark forces seeking its divine powers.
Date: July 24
Director: Shivam Nair
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, Adil Hussain
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romantic Drama
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: Three lives become intertwined when unresolved memories from a past relationship threaten a peaceful new beginning.
Date: July 24
Director: Himank Gaur
Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Comedy Drama
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: Teachers at a struggling government school attempt to fix a broken education system while navigating chaotic classrooms.
Date: July 24
Director: Dijo Jose Antony
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Nimisha Sajayan
Platform: SonyLIV
Genre: Period Action Drama
Language: Malayalam
Synopsis: Set in the 1950s, an orphan rises as a protector of the church while battling social and feudal oppression.
Date: July 24
Director: Johan Nijenhuis
Cast: Holly Mae Brood, Soy Kroon
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romance Drama
Language: English
Synopsis: A passionate romance turns turbulent as jealousy and long-buried secrets threaten to destroy two lovers.
Date: July 24
Director: Akiva Goldsman
Cast: Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Sci-Fi
Language: English
Synopsis: Captain Pike and the USS Enterprise crew venture into unexplored worlds while facing new cosmic threats.
Date: July 24
Director: Gabe Ibáñez
Cast: Belén Rueda, Aitor Luna
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Language: Spanish
Synopsis: A woman investigating her mother's death begins to suspect her conspiracy-obsessed father may be hiding a deadly secret.
Date: July 24
Director: Mark Cendrowski
Cast: Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Sci-Fi Comedy
Language: English
Synopsis: Stuart Bloom accidentally triggers a multiverse crisis and embarks on a chaotic journey to restore reality.
Date: July 25
Director: Suresh Kumar
Cast: Vignesh, Rakshita
Platform: Aha Video
Genre: Family Drama
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: A rural family faces emotional challenges and unexpected hardships that test their resilience and relationships.
Date: July 25
Director: Saneesh Unnikrishnan
Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Indrans
Platform: Sun NXT
Genre: Mystery Thriller
Language: Malayalam
Synopsis: An investigator uncovers dark secrets and ancient mysteries while probing unexplained disappearances.
Date: July 25
Director: Naveen Kumar
Cast: Naveen, Rashmika
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Language: Kannada
Synopsis: A carefree youngster's attempts to impress his crush lead to a string of hilarious misunderstandings.
Date: July 25
Director: Vamsi Krishna
Cast: Raj Tarun, Simran Choudhary
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Action Thriller
Language: Telugu
Synopsis: A young man takes on a powerful financial scam while trying to protect small-town traders.
Date: July 25
Director: Sanal Kumar Sasidharan
Cast: Rajisha Vijayan, Tovino Thomas
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Drama Thriller
Language: Malayalam
Synopsis: A woman's search for justice exposes corruption and moral decay lurking beneath society.
Date: July 26
Director: Rajesh M
Cast: Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Vijay Vasanth
Platform: SimplySouth
Genre: Crime Thriller
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: An honest officer battles corruption while tracking a dangerous criminal syndicate.
Date: July 26
Director: Krishna Chaitanya
Cast: Bhumika Chawla, Sara Arjun
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Youth Drama
Language: Telugu
Synopsis: A college festival takes a tragic turn, changing the lives of a group of students forever.
Date: July 26
Director: Yasir Al-Yasiri
Cast: Fatma Al-Tabaakh, Hamad Ashkanani
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romantic Drama
Language: Arabic
Synopsis: Two strangers from different backgrounds gradually find love while dealing with personal struggles.
Date: July 26
Director: Wisit Sasanatieng
Cast: Weir Sukollawat, Aokbab Chutimon
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action Crime
Language: Thai
Synopsis: A debt collector's loyalty is tested when he is assigned to recover money from a childhood friend.
Date: July 26
Director: David Frankel
Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Comedy Drama
Language: English
Synopsis: Andy Sachs reunites with Miranda Priestly as both navigate a dramatically transformed media industry.
Date: July 26
Director: Pedro Morelli
Cast: Camila Morgado, Eduardo Moscovis
Platform: Netflix
Genre: True Crime Docuseries
Language: Portuguese
Synopsis: A documentary series revisits one of Brazil's most sensational murder cases, examining the crime and its aftermath.
Date: July 26