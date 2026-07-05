DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Mollywood Times & Super Subbu, check out titles releasing in week 1 of July 2026

CHENNAI: This week brings a fresh line-up of OTT releases across genres, with Mollywood Times & Super Subbu among the titles drawing attention. From fantasy action and crime thrillers to family dramas, animation and reality shows, here is a quick guide to what you can watch in the first week of July.
Director: Raju Chandra
Cast: Appukutty, Aiswarya Anilkumar, Sreeja Ravi
Language: Tamil
Platform: Simply South
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: Anpu lives an alcoholic life, and one day his friends and family members take him alive to a graveyard and try to burn him to death with posthumous rituals. The film moves forward with a social commitment in a village setting, as he witnesses his own funeral.
Director: Sujay Shastry
Cast: HG Dattatreya, Mahantesh, Hiremath, Archana Kottige
Language: Kannada
Platform: Sunnxt
Genre: Comedy-drama
Synopsis: In 1990s India, mess owner Vasantha navigates daily chaos serving hungry customers while learning life's most precious lesson isn't found in her kitchen but in moments she's been missing with her own family.
Director: Mallik Ram
Cast: Mahesh Yadav Chintala, Mithila Palkar, Sundeep Kishan
Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy-drama
Synopsis: Subbu, a young man with a streak of bad luck and his life changes when he secretly becomes an adult sex-ed teacher in a rural village of Makhipur, balancing his strict father's expectations while pursuing his dreams and romance.
Director: Garry BH
Cast: Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh, Naresh Agastya
Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Platform: PrimeVideo
Genre: Crime thriller
Synopsis: In 1990s Isakapatnam, a brutal port town's most powerful man faces three threats: a woman seeking justice, a conflicted henchman, and a vengeful common man all determined to dismantle his empire.
Director: Johnny Martin
Cast: Al Pacino, Karl Urban, Brittany Snow
Language: Telugu
Platform: Sunnxt
Genre: Mystery
Synopsis: A homicide detective brings his partner out of retirement to help catch a serial killer whose crimes are based on the children's game Hangman.
Director: Bheemagani Sri Vardhan Reddy
Cast: Annie, Yoganandam
Language: Telugu
Platform: Zee5
Genre: Crime
Synopsis: Follows a city woman who confronts a village's lethal superstitions and unearths serious crimes concealed by regional traditions.
Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arya
Language: Telugu
Platform: Aha Video
Genre: Action-drama
Synopsis: Two thugs accidentally set off a gang war over a pair of diamonds.
Director: Abhinav Sunder Nayak
Cast: Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Naslen
Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi
Platform: JioHotstar, SimplySouth, ManoramaMax
Genre: Psychological dark comedy
Synopsis: A young aspiring filmmaker dreams of becoming Malayalam cinema's greatest horror director, determined to "save" the industry despite his father's warnings about the limitations of their film world.
Director: Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian
Cast: Manikandan R Achari, Sidharth Bharathan, Femina George
Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi
Platform: Sony Liv
Genre: Musical horror-comedy
Synopsis: A drunken New Year's prank goes horribly wrong when two young men remove sacred crosses from graves. Five restless ghosts emerge to haunt their every move, driving them to seek redemption and release.
Director: Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian
Cast: Manikandan R Achari, Sidharth Bharathan, Femina George
Language: Malayalam
Platform: Zee5
Genre: Mystery thriller
Synopsis: A drunken New Year's prank goes horribly wrong when two young men remove sacred crosses from graves. Five restless ghosts emerge to haunt their every move, driving them to seek redemption and release.
Director: Ashish R Mohan
Cast: Neetu Singh, Kapil Sharma, R Sarathkumar
Language: Hindi
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Family Comedy-Drama
Synopsis: A lonely grandmother's social media mishap about an upcoming "marriage" creates havoc for her granddaughter's wedding, prompting Tony Kalra to mend deep family rifts.
Director: Nirbhay Jariwala, Jayesh Vrushiraj
Cast: Tripti Sahu, Manoj Joshi, Arpit Ranka
Language: Hindi
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Horror
Synopsis: In 1880, A Maharaj through his atrocities invited Tavvai. The village is terrified for generations until a chosen one sets things right.
Director: Avinash Arun
Cast: Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt, Vikrant Massey
Language: Hindi
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Crime thriller
Synopsis: The dynamic between the two contrasting personalities, a seasoned cop who prefers old-school methods and a tech-savvy cop who relies on modern technology for investigations, as they navigate their partnership in solving crimes.
Director: Phil LordChristopher Miller
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Platform: PrimeVideo
Genre: Science fiction
Synopsis: A science teacher wakes up alone on a spaceship. As his memory returns, he uncovers a mission to stop a mysterious substance killing Earth's sun, and realizes that an unexpected friendship may be the key.
Director: David Frankel
Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Platform: PrimeVideo
Genre: Comedy-drama
Synopsis: Andy Sachs reunites with Miranda Priestly as they navigate their careers amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing.
Director: Philip Barantini
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action-adventure and mystery-thriller
Synopsis: Detective Enola Holmes heads to Malta, where her aspirations merge in her most complex and dangerous case yet.
Director: Jake Castorena
Cast: Ray Chase, Cal Dodd, Ross Marquand
Language: English
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Action/Adventure, Science Fiction, and Superhero
Synopsis: A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
Director: Jason Moore
Cast: Lexi Minetree, June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Platform: PrimeVideo
Genre: Comedy and Drama
Synopsis: Follows Elle Woods' journey through high school, exploring the formative experiences that mold her into the iconic, confident "Legally Blonde" character.
Director: Nicholas Hytner
Cast: Taylor Uttley, Oliver Briscombe, Amara Okereke
Language: English
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Historical drama
Synopsis: A choral society's male members enlist in World War I, leaving the demanding Dr Guthrie to recruit teenagers. Together, they experience the joy of singing while the young boys grapple with their impending conscription into the army.
Director: Michelle Buteau
Cast: Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Marouane Zotti
Language: English
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy-drama
Synopsis: Black, plus-size, and newly single, Mavis unexpectedly finds herself rebuilding her life after putting all her eggs in one man's basket, but she's determined to not only survive but thrive with support from her chosen family.
Director: Adrian Grunberg
Cast: Milla Jovovich, Isabel Myers, Shane Williams
Language: English
Platform: PrimeVideo
Genre: Comedy-drama
Synopsis: Former war hero Nikki's peaceful life is shattered when her daughter is kidnapped. Thrust into the criminal underworld while hunted by cops and military, she must fight to rescue her child.