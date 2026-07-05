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DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Mollywood Times & Super Subbu, check out titles releasing in week 1 of July 2026

This week's OTT lineup offers a mix of drama, suspense and comedy across major streaming platforms.
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CHENNAI: This week brings a fresh line-up of OTT releases across genres, with Mollywood Times & Super Subbu among the titles drawing attention. From fantasy action and crime thrillers to family dramas, animation and reality shows, here is a quick guide to what you can watch in the first week of July.

Piranthanaal Vazhthukal

Director: Raju Chandra

Cast: Appukutty, Aiswarya Anilkumar, Sreeja Ravi

Language: Tamil

Platform: Simply South

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: Anpu lives an alcoholic life, and one day his friends and family members take him alive to a graveyard and try to burn him to death with posthumous rituals. The film moves forward with a social commitment in a village setting, as he witnesses his own funeral.

Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala

Director: Sujay Shastry

Cast: HG Dattatreya, Mahantesh, Hiremath, Archana Kottige

Language: Kannada

Platform: Sunnxt

Genre: Comedy-drama

Synopsis: In 1990s India, mess owner Vasantha navigates daily chaos serving hungry customers while learning life's most precious lesson isn't found in her kitchen but in moments she's been missing with her own family.

Super Subbu

Director: Mallik Ram

Cast: Mahesh Yadav Chintala, Mithila Palkar, Sundeep Kishan

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy-drama

Synopsis: Subbu, a young man with a streak of bad luck and his life changes when he secretly becomes an adult sex-ed teacher in a rural village of Makhipur, balancing his strict father's expectations while pursuing his dreams and romance.

Isakapatnam

Director: Garry BH

Cast: Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh, Naresh Agastya

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Platform: PrimeVideo

Genre: Crime thriller

Synopsis: In 1990s Isakapatnam, a brutal port town's most powerful man faces three threats: a woman seeking justice, a conflicted henchman, and a vengeful common man all determined to dismantle his empire.

Hangman

Director: Johnny Martin

Cast: Al Pacino, Karl Urban, Brittany Snow

Language: Telugu

Platform: Sunnxt

Genre: Mystery

Synopsis: A homicide detective brings his partner out of retirement to help catch a serial killer whose crimes are based on the children's game Hangman.

Veerabhadruni Rahasyam (Weekly Series)

Director: Bheemagani Sri Vardhan Reddy

Cast: Annie, Yoganandam

Language: Telugu

Platform: Zee5

Genre: Crime

Synopsis: Follows a city woman who confronts a village's lethal superstitions and unearths serious crimes concealed by regional traditions.

Double Barrel

Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arya

Language: Telugu

Platform: Aha Video

Genre: Action-drama

Synopsis: Two thugs accidentally set off a gang war over a pair of diamonds.

Mollywood Times

Director: Abhinav Sunder Nayak

Cast: Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Naslen

Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi

Platform: JioHotstar, SimplySouth, ManoramaMax

Genre: Psychological dark comedy

Synopsis: A young aspiring filmmaker dreams of becoming Malayalam cinema's greatest horror director, determined to "save" the industry despite his father's warnings about the limitations of their film world.

Karakkam

Director: Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian

Cast: Manikandan R Achari, Sidharth Bharathan, Femina George

Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi

Platform: Sony Liv

Genre: Musical horror-comedy

Synopsis: A drunken New Year's prank goes horribly wrong when two young men remove sacred crosses from graves. Five restless ghosts emerge to haunt their every move, driving them to seek redemption and release.

Muthassi (Series)

Director: Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian

Cast: Manikandan R Achari, Sidharth Bharathan, Femina George

Language: Malayalam

Platform: Zee5

Genre: Mystery thriller

Synopsis: A drunken New Year's prank goes horribly wrong when two young men remove sacred crosses from graves. Five restless ghosts emerge to haunt their every move, driving them to seek redemption and release.

Daadi Ki Shaadi

Director: Ashish R Mohan

Cast: Neetu Singh, Kapil Sharma, R Sarathkumar

Language: Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Family Comedy-Drama

Synopsis: A lonely grandmother's social media mishap about an upcoming "marriage" creates havoc for her granddaughter's wedding, prompting Tony Kalra to mend deep family rifts.

Tavvai

Director: Nirbhay Jariwala, Jayesh Vrushiraj

Cast: Tripti Sahu, Manoj Joshi, Arpit Ranka

Language: Hindi

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Horror

Synopsis: In 1880, A Maharaj through his atrocities invited Tavvai. The village is terrified for generations until a chosen one sets things right.

Pritam And Pedro (Series)

Director: Avinash Arun

Cast: Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt, Vikrant Massey

Language: Hindi

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Crime thriller

Synopsis: The dynamic between the two contrasting personalities, a seasoned cop who prefers old-school methods and a tech-savvy cop who relies on modern technology for investigations, as they navigate their partnership in solving crimes.

Project Hail Mary

Director: Phil LordChristopher Miller

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Platform: PrimeVideo

Genre: Science fiction

Synopsis: A science teacher wakes up alone on a spaceship. As his memory returns, he uncovers a mission to stop a mysterious substance killing Earth's sun, and realizes that an unexpected friendship may be the key.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Director: David Frankel

Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Platform: PrimeVideo

Genre: Comedy-drama

Synopsis: Andy Sachs reunites with Miranda Priestly as they navigate their careers amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

Enola Holmes 3

Director: Philip Barantini

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action-adventure and mystery-thriller

Synopsis: Detective Enola Holmes heads to Malta, where her aspirations merge in her most complex and dangerous case yet.

X Men 97: Season 2

Director: Jake Castorena

Cast: Ray Chase, Cal Dodd, Ross Marquand

Language: English

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Action/Adventure, Science Fiction, and Superhero

Synopsis: A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Elle: From the World of Legally Blonde (Series)

Director: Jason Moore

Cast: Lexi Minetree, June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Platform: PrimeVideo

Genre: Comedy and Drama

Synopsis: Follows Elle Woods' journey through high school, exploring the formative experiences that mold her into the iconic, confident "Legally Blonde" character.

The Choral

Director: Nicholas Hytner

Cast: Taylor Uttley, Oliver Briscombe, Amara Okereke

Language: English

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Historical drama

Synopsis: A choral society's male members enlist in World War I, leaving the demanding Dr Guthrie to recruit teenagers. Together, they experience the joy of singing while the young boys grapple with their impending conscription into the army.

Survival Of The Thickest: Season 3

Director: Michelle Buteau

Cast: Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, Marouane Zotti

Language: English

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy-drama

Synopsis: Black, plus-size, and newly single, Mavis unexpectedly finds herself rebuilding her life after putting all her eggs in one man's basket, but she's determined to not only survive but thrive with support from her chosen family.

Protector

Director: Adrian Grunberg

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Isabel Myers, Shane Williams

Language: English

Platform: PrimeVideo

Genre: Comedy-drama

Synopsis: Former war hero Nikki's peaceful life is shattered when her daughter is kidnapped. Thrust into the criminal underworld while hunted by cops and military, she must fight to rescue her child.

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