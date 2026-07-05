DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Mollywood Times & Super Subbu, check out titles releasing in week 1 of July 2026

Piranthanaal Vazhthukal

Director: Raju Chandra

Cast: Appukutty, Aiswarya Anilkumar, Sreeja Ravi

Language: Tamil

Platform: Simply South

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: Anpu lives an alcoholic life, and one day his friends and family members take him alive to a graveyard and try to burn him to death with posthumous rituals. The film moves forward with a social commitment in a village setting, as he witnesses his own funeral.