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DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Modha Rathiri to Irumudi, check out titles releasing in the third week of September 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week
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CHENNAI: The third week of September brings a varied line-up of OTT releases across languages and genres, with rural comedy-dramas, action films, horror thrillers, crime dramas, romantic stories and animated adventures making their digital debut. From Tamil film Modha Rathiri and Ravi Teja's Irumudi to Lust Stories 3, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story and The Scandal, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.

Neagley

Director: Nick Santora, Nicholas Wootton

Cast: Maria Sten, Greyston Holt, Jasper Jones, Adeline Rudolph, Matthew Del Negro, Damon Herriman

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Crime drama series

Language: English

Synopsis: A spin-off from the Reacher universe, the series follows Frances Neagley, a former military colleague of Jack Reacher who now works as a private investigator in Chicago. After a close friend dies in a suspicious accident, Neagley begins investigating the case and soon finds herself facing a dangerous conspiracy.

Date: September 16

Lee Cronin's The Mummy

Director: Lee Cronin

Cast: Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, Verónica Falcón

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Supernatural horror

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Synopsis: A journalist's daughter mysteriously disappears in the desert. Eight years later, her family is reunited with her, but her return brings with it a terrifying mystery as they realise that something is seriously wrong.

Date: September 17

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

Creator: Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan

Cast: Ella Beatty, Rebecca Hall, Charlie Hunnam, Vicky Krieps, Billie Lourd, Jessica Barden, Sarah Paulson

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime drama series

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Synopsis: The fourth season of the Monster anthology revisits the infamous 1892 Lizzie Borden case. Lizzie was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in Massachusetts and was ultimately acquitted. The series explores the events surrounding the murders and the people caught up in the notorious case.

Date: September 17

The Fixers: Season 1

Director: Hung Tzu-hsuan, Henri Chang

Cast: Christopher Lee, Shou Lou, Regina Lei, Fu Meng-po, Tou Chung-hua, Kelly Lin

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime action series

Language: Mandarin, English

Synopsis: The Taiwanese crime action series follows a group of fixers who operate in the shadows, taking on dangerous jobs and navigating the criminal underworld.

Date: September 17

Not a Stranger

Creator: Tuğba Doğan

Cast: Elçin Sangu, Melis Sezen, Ozan Dolunay, Cemal Hünal, Efe

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Drama series

Language: Turkish, English

Synopsis: Funda, a woman balancing motherhood and her career as an artist, gets help from a new nanny. However, the nanny's mysterious behaviour and hidden secrets soon make Funda question whether she can trust the person caring for her family.

Date: September 17

Plastic Beauty

Director: Yuki Saito

Cast: Mayu Matsuoka, Riisa Naka, Shotaro Mamiya, Minami Tanaka, Riku Hagiwara, Mijika Nagai, Daichi Watanabe, Reiji Nagakawa, Kavka Shishido, Yu Shirota

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Medical drama series

Language: Japanese

Synopsis: Fumi Numata, a gifted emergency room surgeon, enters the world of cosmetic medicine and clashes with celebrity doctor Rin Tohyama. Their opposing views on medicine and beauty expose the pressure, greed and ambition behind the glamorous cosmetic surgery industry.

Date: September 17

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 – Season 2

Creators: Eric Robles, Jennifer Muro

Voice cast: Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Luca Diaz, Elisha Williams, Braxton Quinney, Benjamin Plessala, Odessa A'zion

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Science-fiction horror animated series

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Synopsis: Set in Hawkins in 1985, the animated series follows Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max as they face new supernatural threats. In the second season, strange ghostly figures and other creatures appear in Hawkins, raising fears that another gateway to the Upside Down could be opened.

Date: September 17

Modha Rathiri

Director: Raja Karuppasamy

Cast: Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar, Chetan, A Venkatesh, Bagavathi Perumal, Abdool Lee, Sangeetha Balan, Banupriya

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Rural comedy-drama

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Synopsis: Set against a rural backdrop, the film revolves around a village wedding that turns into an unexpected and chaotic night. The story brings together two strangers amid a series of humorous and emotional situations.

Date: September 18

Irumudi

Director: Shiva Nirvana

Cast: Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Baby Nakshatra, Karthik Adusumilli, Sai Kumar

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action drama

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Synopsis: Ravi Teja plays Trinath, an alcoholic father with a violent past who lives quietly with his young daughter Manikanta. His troubled past and his bond with his daughter form the emotional core of the action drama as he is forced to confront the dangers surrounding them.

Date: September 18

Lust Stories 3

Directors: Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, Vishal Bhardwaj

Cast: Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Anthology drama

Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Synopsis: The third instalment of the anthology features four stories exploring love, attraction, desire and the complexities of modern relationships. Each story is directed by a different filmmaker, bringing a distinct perspective to relationships and intimacy.

Date: September 18

The Scandal

Director: Jung Ji-woo

Cast: Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, NANA, Kang Chan-hee, Han Sun-hwa

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Period romantic drama series

Language: Korean, English, Hindi

Synopsis: Set in Joseon-era Korea, the series follows Lady Cho, a gifted noblewoman, and Cho Won, a notorious playboy, who become involved in a dangerous game of seduction. Their wager draws Hui-yeon, a virtuous young widow, into a complicated web of desire and manipulation.

Date: September 18

Best of the Best

Director: Lena Khan

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia, Hasan Minhaj, Janina Gavankar, Chaneil Kular

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Coming-of-age comedy

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Synopsis: Childhood friends Maya and Anjali begin college at UCLA and join a competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team. As they chase their dream of reaching the US national championship, their friendship and ambitions are tested by the pressure of competition.

Date: September 18

Angikaaram

Director: Thenpathiyan

Cast: Kotapadi J Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rangaraj Pandey, Viji Venkatesh

Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Drama

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: The Tamil film explores the emotional struggles and relationships of its central characters as they deal with difficult circumstances and personal choices.

Date: September 18

Thudakkam

Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Cast: Vismaya Mohanlal, Antony Varghese, Renji Panicker

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Thriller

Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi

Synopsis: The Malayalam thriller follows its characters through a tense series of events, with personal relationships and unexpected developments driving the story.

Date: September 18

Ram and Leela

Director: Ramachandrran Kannan

Cast: Rio Raj, Varthika, Munishkanth, Ma Ka Pa Anand, Malavika Avinash

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Drama

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: The Tamil film explores the relationship between its central characters as they face personal conflicts and emotional challenges.

Date: September 18

Sinners

Director: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Michael B Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Horror

Language: English

Synopsis: Twin brothers return to their hometown hoping to start a new life, only to find themselves facing a supernatural threat. As the danger grows, they must fight to survive against a terrifying force.

Date: September 18

Stop! That! Train!

Director: Adam Shankman

Cast: RuPaul Charles, Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action comedy

Language: English

Synopsis: Best friends Tess and DeeDee become train stewardesses on the Glamazonian Express. Their journey quickly turns chaotic when the train is caught in a dangerous situation, forcing them and the passengers to fight to survive.

Date: September 20

‘Lust Stories’
Thudakkam
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