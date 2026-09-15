DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Modha Rathiri to Irumudi, check out titles releasing in the third week of September 2026

CHENNAI: The third week of September brings a varied line-up of OTT releases across languages and genres, with rural comedy-dramas, action films, horror thrillers, crime dramas, romantic stories and animated adventures making their digital debut. From Tamil film Modha Rathiri and Ravi Teja's Irumudi to Lust Stories 3, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story and The Scandal, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.
Director: Nick Santora, Nicholas Wootton
Cast: Maria Sten, Greyston Holt, Jasper Jones, Adeline Rudolph, Matthew Del Negro, Damon Herriman
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Crime drama series
Language: English
Synopsis: A spin-off from the Reacher universe, the series follows Frances Neagley, a former military colleague of Jack Reacher who now works as a private investigator in Chicago. After a close friend dies in a suspicious accident, Neagley begins investigating the case and soon finds herself facing a dangerous conspiracy.
Date: September 16
Director: Lee Cronin
Cast: Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, Verónica Falcón
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Supernatural horror
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Synopsis: A journalist's daughter mysteriously disappears in the desert. Eight years later, her family is reunited with her, but her return brings with it a terrifying mystery as they realise that something is seriously wrong.
Date: September 17
Creator: Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan
Cast: Ella Beatty, Rebecca Hall, Charlie Hunnam, Vicky Krieps, Billie Lourd, Jessica Barden, Sarah Paulson
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime drama series
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Synopsis: The fourth season of the Monster anthology revisits the infamous 1892 Lizzie Borden case. Lizzie was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in Massachusetts and was ultimately acquitted. The series explores the events surrounding the murders and the people caught up in the notorious case.
Date: September 17
Director: Hung Tzu-hsuan, Henri Chang
Cast: Christopher Lee, Shou Lou, Regina Lei, Fu Meng-po, Tou Chung-hua, Kelly Lin
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime action series
Language: Mandarin, English
Synopsis: The Taiwanese crime action series follows a group of fixers who operate in the shadows, taking on dangerous jobs and navigating the criminal underworld.
Date: September 17
Creator: Tuğba Doğan
Cast: Elçin Sangu, Melis Sezen, Ozan Dolunay, Cemal Hünal, Efe
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Drama series
Language: Turkish, English
Synopsis: Funda, a woman balancing motherhood and her career as an artist, gets help from a new nanny. However, the nanny's mysterious behaviour and hidden secrets soon make Funda question whether she can trust the person caring for her family.
Date: September 17
Director: Yuki Saito
Cast: Mayu Matsuoka, Riisa Naka, Shotaro Mamiya, Minami Tanaka, Riku Hagiwara, Mijika Nagai, Daichi Watanabe, Reiji Nagakawa, Kavka Shishido, Yu Shirota
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Medical drama series
Language: Japanese
Synopsis: Fumi Numata, a gifted emergency room surgeon, enters the world of cosmetic medicine and clashes with celebrity doctor Rin Tohyama. Their opposing views on medicine and beauty expose the pressure, greed and ambition behind the glamorous cosmetic surgery industry.
Date: September 17
Creators: Eric Robles, Jennifer Muro
Voice cast: Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Luca Diaz, Elisha Williams, Braxton Quinney, Benjamin Plessala, Odessa A'zion
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Science-fiction horror animated series
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Synopsis: Set in Hawkins in 1985, the animated series follows Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max as they face new supernatural threats. In the second season, strange ghostly figures and other creatures appear in Hawkins, raising fears that another gateway to the Upside Down could be opened.
Date: September 17
Director: Raja Karuppasamy
Cast: Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar, Chetan, A Venkatesh, Bagavathi Perumal, Abdool Lee, Sangeetha Balan, Banupriya
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Rural comedy-drama
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Synopsis: Set against a rural backdrop, the film revolves around a village wedding that turns into an unexpected and chaotic night. The story brings together two strangers amid a series of humorous and emotional situations.
Date: September 18
Director: Shiva Nirvana
Cast: Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Baby Nakshatra, Karthik Adusumilli, Sai Kumar
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action drama
Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Synopsis: Ravi Teja plays Trinath, an alcoholic father with a violent past who lives quietly with his young daughter Manikanta. His troubled past and his bond with his daughter form the emotional core of the action drama as he is forced to confront the dangers surrounding them.
Date: September 18
Directors: Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, Vishal Bhardwaj
Cast: Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Anthology drama
Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
Synopsis: The third instalment of the anthology features four stories exploring love, attraction, desire and the complexities of modern relationships. Each story is directed by a different filmmaker, bringing a distinct perspective to relationships and intimacy.
Date: September 18
Director: Jung Ji-woo
Cast: Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, NANA, Kang Chan-hee, Han Sun-hwa
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Period romantic drama series
Language: Korean, English, Hindi
Synopsis: Set in Joseon-era Korea, the series follows Lady Cho, a gifted noblewoman, and Cho Won, a notorious playboy, who become involved in a dangerous game of seduction. Their wager draws Hui-yeon, a virtuous young widow, into a complicated web of desire and manipulation.
Date: September 18
Director: Lena Khan
Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia, Hasan Minhaj, Janina Gavankar, Chaneil Kular
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Coming-of-age comedy
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Synopsis: Childhood friends Maya and Anjali begin college at UCLA and join a competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team. As they chase their dream of reaching the US national championship, their friendship and ambitions are tested by the pressure of competition.
Date: September 18
Director: Thenpathiyan
Cast: Kotapadi J Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rangaraj Pandey, Viji Venkatesh
Platform: Sun NXT
Genre: Drama
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: The Tamil film explores the emotional struggles and relationships of its central characters as they deal with difficult circumstances and personal choices.
Date: September 18
Director: Jude Anthany Joseph
Cast: Vismaya Mohanlal, Antony Varghese, Renji Panicker
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Thriller
Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi
Synopsis: The Malayalam thriller follows its characters through a tense series of events, with personal relationships and unexpected developments driving the story.
Date: September 18
Director: Ramachandrran Kannan
Cast: Rio Raj, Varthika, Munishkanth, Ma Ka Pa Anand, Malavika Avinash
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Drama
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: The Tamil film explores the relationship between its central characters as they face personal conflicts and emotional challenges.
Date: September 18
Director: Ryan Coogler
Cast: Michael B Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Horror
Language: English
Synopsis: Twin brothers return to their hometown hoping to start a new life, only to find themselves facing a supernatural threat. As the danger grows, they must fight to survive against a terrifying force.
Date: September 18
Director: Adam Shankman
Cast: RuPaul Charles, Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action comedy
Language: English
Synopsis: Best friends Tess and DeeDee become train stewardesses on the Glamazonian Express. Their journey quickly turns chaotic when the train is caught in a dangerous situation, forcing them and the passengers to fight to survive.
Date: September 20