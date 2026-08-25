DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Michael to Anbe Diana, check out titles releasing in the fourth week of August 2026

CHENNAI: The fourth week of August brings a varied line-up of OTT releases across languages and genres, with biographical dramas, heist thrillers, travel documentaries, romantic dramas and crime thrillers making their digital debut. From Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic Michael and Nissam Basheer's I, Nobody to Anbe Diana, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.
Director: Nissam Basheer
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hakkim Shahjahan, Vinay Forrt
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Heist crime thriller
Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi
Synopsis: An ordinary government clerk's life turns upside down after he gets inadvertently caught up in a Rs 17-crore bank robbery. He must clear his name while being caught between the police and the criminals.
Date: August 25
Director: Julien Le Bot, Laurent Follea
Cast: Not provided
Platform: Discovery+
Genre: Tech biographical documentary
Language: English
Synopsis: The documentary traces Mark Zuckerberg's journey from a young tech entrepreneur to the powerful figure behind Meta, examining his influence, political evolution and the global impact of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Date: August 26
Director: Carlson Young
Cast: Maia Reficco, Fernando Lindez, Eva Longoria
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Young adult drama
Language: English
Synopsis: A young woman facing personal hardship embarks on a life-changing summer journey, navigating new relationships, self-discovery and long-buried family secrets.
Date: August 26
Director: Kushal Srivastava
Cast: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Indian Air Force veterans and pilots
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Military documentary
Language: English
Synopsis: The documentary looks at historic military milestones and the emotional legacy of service members who dedicated themselves to the country's defence and national duty.
Date: August 26
Director: Jiang Jizheng
Cast: Jing Boran, Sun Qian
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Historical romantic drama
Language: Chinese
Synopsis: Set against the political backdrop of early 20th-century East Asia, the series follows two lovers as they navigate social unrest, personal sacrifices and challenges to their relationship.
Date: August 26
Director: Mike Gasparro, Julia Willoughby Nason
Cast: Family and friends of Mica Miller
Platform: Netflix
Genre: True crime docuseries
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Synopsis: The investigative docuseries examines the suspicious death of a small-town pastor's wife, uncovering secrets and tensions within a close-knit community.
Date: August 26
Director: Joseph Cunningham
Cast: Clive Standen
Platform: Discovery+
Genre: Travel and adventure documentary series
Language: English
Synopsis: Actor Clive Standen travels across Arabia, exploring its hidden landscapes, ancient heritage and lesser-known destinations. The journey takes viewers from Abu Dhabi to the historic ruins of Al Ula.
Date: August 27
Director: Tyler Perry
Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls
Platform: Netflix
Genre: High-stakes drama thriller
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Synopsis: Tensions rise as a high-society beauty empire faces internal betrayal, legal troubles and an escalating battle for control.
Date: August 27
Director: Pari Elavazhagan
Cast: Pari Elavazhagan, Ramya Ranganathan, Chetan, Roja, Parithabangal Gopi
Platform: SonyLIV
Genre: Romantic comedy drama
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Synopsis: A traditional youngster from Perambur falls for a modern Anglo-Indian IT professional, leading to family conflicts, misunderstandings and wedding drama when his mother insists on an arranged marriage.
Date: August 28
Director: Sampath Kumar Thota
Cast: Thanuja Puttaswamy, Gnaneswari Kandregula
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Workplace comedy series
Language: Telugu
Synopsis: Three friends take on unusual part-time jobs across the city while dealing with workplace mishaps, financial struggles and chaotic encounters with clients.
Date: August 28
Director: Antoine Fuqua
Cast: Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Biographical music drama
Language: English, Hindi
Synopsis: The biographical drama chronicles the life and career of Michael Jackson, tracing his journey from his years with the Jackson 5 to his rise as the King of Pop.
Date: August 28
Director: James Wan
Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Mark Rylance, Lucy Boynton
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Psychological horror thriller
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Synopsis: A grieving father investigating his son's disappearance uncovers disturbing links to a decades-old serial killer known for whispering at night.
Date: August 28
Director: Rockstar Games Team
Cast: Sam Houser, Aaron Garbut, Leslie Benzies
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Special gaming featurette
Language: English
Synopsis: The special offers a behind-the-scenes look at the development, world-building and technological innovations behind the popular open-world gaming franchise.
Date: August 28
Director: Choi Joon-bae
Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Lee Hee-joon, Park Ju-hyun
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Sci-fi crime mystery thriller
Language: Korean, English, Hindi
Synopsis: A rookie police officer and a hardened detective join forces to track down a highly intelligent serial killer whose crimes are linked to a complex genetic premise.
Date: August 28
Director: Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg
Cast: Natalie Madueño, Claes Bang, Pål Sverre Hagen
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Scandinavian mystery drama
Language: Danish, English
Synopsis: A woman searching for her missing sister discovers that she had been leading a secret double life and may have been involved in international intelligence operations.
Date: August 28
Director: Park Heung-sik
Cast: Han Hyo-joo, Park Hyung-sik
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Musical romantic drama
Language: Korean, English
Synopsis: Two elite classical pianists reunite after years of rivalry. As they perform together, they confront old wounds and rediscover their passion for music and each other.
Date: August 29