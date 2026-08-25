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DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Michael to Anbe Diana, check out titles releasing in the fourth week of August 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week
(L) poster of Michael, (R) poster of Anbe Diana
(L) poster of Michael, (R) poster of Anbe DianaIMDB
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CHENNAI: The fourth week of August brings a varied line-up of OTT releases across languages and genres, with biographical dramas, heist thrillers, travel documentaries, romantic dramas and crime thrillers making their digital debut. From Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic Michael and Nissam Basheer's I, Nobody to Anbe Diana, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.

I, Nobody

Director: Nissam Basheer

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hakkim Shahjahan, Vinay Forrt

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Heist crime thriller

Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi

Synopsis: An ordinary government clerk's life turns upside down after he gets inadvertently caught up in a Rs 17-crore bank robbery. He must clear his name while being caught between the police and the criminals.

Date: August 25

Zuckerberg: From Geek to Guru (Documentary)

Director: Julien Le Bot, Laurent Follea

Cast: Not provided

Platform: Discovery+

Genre: Tech biographical documentary

Language: English

Synopsis: The documentary traces Mark Zuckerberg's journey from a young tech entrepreneur to the powerful figure behind Meta, examining his influence, political evolution and the global impact of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Date: August 26

The Last Sunrise

Director: Carlson Young

Cast: Maia Reficco, Fernando Lindez, Eva Longoria

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Young adult drama

Language: English

Synopsis: A young woman facing personal hardship embarks on a life-changing summer journey, navigating new relationships, self-discovery and long-buried family secrets.

Date: August 26

The Last Salute

Director: Kushal Srivastava

Cast: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Indian Air Force veterans and pilots

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Military documentary

Language: English

Synopsis: The documentary looks at historic military milestones and the emotional legacy of service members who dedicated themselves to the country's defence and national duty.

Date: August 26

The Early Spring (Series)

Director: Jiang Jizheng

Cast: Jing Boran, Sun Qian

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Historical romantic drama

Language: Chinese

Synopsis: Set against the political backdrop of early 20th-century East Asia, the series follows two lovers as they navigate social unrest, personal sacrifices and challenges to their relationship.

Date: August 26

Death Of The Pastor's Wife (Series)

Director: Mike Gasparro, Julia Willoughby Nason

Cast: Family and friends of Mica Miller

Platform: Netflix

Genre: True crime docuseries

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Synopsis: The investigative docuseries examines the suspicious death of a small-town pastor's wife, uncovering secrets and tensions within a close-knit community.

Date: August 26

Arabia's Best Kept Secrets With Clive Standen (Series)

Director: Joseph Cunningham

Cast: Clive Standen

Platform: Discovery+

Genre: Travel and adventure documentary series

Language: English

Synopsis: Actor Clive Standen travels across Arabia, exploring its hidden landscapes, ancient heritage and lesser-known destinations. The journey takes viewers from Abu Dhabi to the historic ruins of Al Ula.

Date: August 27

Beauty In Black: Season 3 (Series)

Director: Tyler Perry

Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls

Platform: Netflix

Genre: High-stakes drama thriller

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Synopsis: Tensions rise as a high-society beauty empire faces internal betrayal, legal troubles and an escalating battle for control.

Date: August 27

Anbe Diana

Director: Pari Elavazhagan

Cast: Pari Elavazhagan, Ramya Ranganathan, Chetan, Roja, Parithabangal Gopi

Platform: SonyLIV

Genre: Romantic comedy drama

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Synopsis: A traditional youngster from Perambur falls for a modern Anglo-Indian IT professional, leading to family conflicts, misunderstandings and wedding drama when his mother insists on an arranged marriage.

Date: August 28

Part Timers (Series)

Director: Sampath Kumar Thota

Cast: Thanuja Puttaswamy, Gnaneswari Kandregula

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Workplace comedy series

Language: Telugu

Synopsis: Three friends take on unusual part-time jobs across the city while dealing with workplace mishaps, financial struggles and chaotic encounters with clients.

Date: August 28

Michael

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Cast: Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Biographical music drama

Language: English, Hindi

Synopsis: The biographical drama chronicles the life and career of Michael Jackson, tracing his journey from his years with the Jackson 5 to his rise as the King of Pop.

Date: August 28

The Whisper Man

Director: James Wan

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Mark Rylance, Lucy Boynton

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Psychological horror thriller

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Synopsis: A grieving father investigating his son's disappearance uncovers disturbing links to a decades-old serial killer known for whispering at night.

Date: August 28

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look

Director: Rockstar Games Team

Cast: Sam Houser, Aaron Garbut, Leslie Benzies

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Special gaming featurette

Language: English

Synopsis: The special offers a behind-the-scenes look at the development, world-building and technological innovations behind the popular open-world gaming franchise.

Date: August 28

Mouse Trap (Series)

Director: Choi Joon-bae

Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Lee Hee-joon, Park Ju-hyun

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sci-fi crime mystery thriller

Language: Korean, English, Hindi

Synopsis: A rookie police officer and a hardened detective join forces to track down a highly intelligent serial killer whose crimes are linked to a complex genetic premise.

Date: August 28

Secret Woman

Director: Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg

Cast: Natalie Madueño, Claes Bang, Pål Sverre Hagen

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Scandinavian mystery drama

Language: Danish, English

Synopsis: A woman searching for her missing sister discovers that she had been leading a secret double life and may have been involved in international intelligence operations.

Date: August 28

Four Hands, Two Sonatas (Series)

Director: Park Heung-sik

Cast: Han Hyo-joo, Park Hyung-sik

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Musical romantic drama

Language: Korean, English

Synopsis: Two elite classical pianists reunite after years of rivalry. As they perform together, they confront old wounds and rediscover their passion for music and each other.

Date: August 29

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