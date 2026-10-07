OTT

DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Mandaadi, Paris Cafe to Carrie, check out titles releasing in the second week of October 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week
DT Next OTT Watchlist
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CHENNAI: The second week of October brings an expansive slate of streaming releases across platforms and languages. Featuring horror adaptations, historical action, sports dramas, workplace romances, and high-intensity animation, here is your essential guide to the titles arriving on OTT platforms this week.

Carrie: Season 1

Director: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Summer H. Howell, Samantha Sloyan, Josie Totah, Amber Midthunder, Matthew Lillard

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Horror drama series

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Synopsis: A modern adaptation of Stephen King's seminal novel. Following the sudden death of her father, teenager Carrie White must navigate a relentless viral bullying scandal and social media pressures at her new high school while coming to terms with her emerging telekinetic powers.

Date: October 7

I Am Solo

Director: Nam Gyu-hong

Cast: Defconn, Song Hae-na, Lee Yi-kyung

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Unscripted reality dating series

Language: Korean

Synopsis: Single men and women seeking genuine romance gather at a shared residence to interact, date, and form real connections while navigating real-world relationship dilemmas.

Date: October 7

Unforgettable

Director: Michael Rauch

Cast: Poppy Montgomery, Dylan Walsh, James Hiroyuki Liao

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Police procedural crime drama series

Language: English

Synopsis: Carrie Wells, a former police detective equipped with hyperthymesia — a rare medical condition that gives her an exceptionally detailed memory — joins the NYPD homicide unit to solve complex crime cases.

Date: October 7

Inside The Circle

Director: Drama Series Team

Cast: Unscripted / Ensemble cast

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Psychological thriller drama series

Language: Spanish, English

Synopsis: Secrets, lies and calculated betrayal surface as a group of individuals finds themselves tangled in a high-stakes network of deceptive social experiments.

Date: October 7

Mandaadi

Director: Mathimaran Pugazhendhi

Cast: Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sports action drama

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Synopsis: Set against a rural backdrop, an ambitious athlete faces systemic obstacles, family rivalries and gruelling athletic challenges in pursuit of glory and redemption.

Date: October 8

Mortal Kombat II

Director: Simon McQuoid

Cast: Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Ludi Lin, Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Martial arts fantasy action

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Synopsis: Champions of Earthrealm unite in a brutal, high-stakes battle against Shao Kahn and the rising dark forces of Outworld to prevent total realm conquest.

Date: October 8

Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed – Chapter 2

Director: Michelle Melanson

Cast: Sara Garcia, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Kamaia Fairburn

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Animated fantasy adventure

Language: English, Hindi

Synopsis: Sophia and her fellow riders at Unicorn Academy uncover hidden secrets and ancient elemental mysteries that threaten the magic protecting the island.

Date: October 8

Below

Director: Drama Series Team

Cast: Ensemble cast

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sci-Fi suspense thriller series

Language: English, Hindi

Synopsis: A deep-sea research crew stationed at an isolated oceanic base encounters unexplained phenomena and claustrophobic threats beneath the surface.

Date: October 8

Paris Cafe

Director: Tamil Romantic Drama Team

Cast: Ensemble cast

Platform: Prime Video, SimplySouth, Aha Tamil

Genre: Romantic drama

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: Two estranged individuals cross paths at a charming café in Paris, rediscovering past emotions, unfulfilled promises and second chances at love.

Date: October 9

Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar

Director: Crime Thriller Team

Cast: Ensemble cast

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Mystery crime thriller

Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi

Synopsis: When a high-profile crime leaves no apparent clues, investigators dig through conflicting eyewitness accounts to uncover a sinister web of deception.

Date: October 9

Khalifa

Director: Action Drama Team

Cast: Action Lead Ensemble

Platform: Prime Video, SimplySouth, Lionsgate Play, ManoramaMax, Aha Video

Genre: Action thriller drama

Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi

Synopsis: A former enforcer is dragged back into the underworld when an unresolved past feud threatens the safety of his family and local community.

Date: October 9

Eyes

Director: Suspense Series Team

Cast: Lead Ensemble Cast

Platform: Sony LIV

Genre: Psychological crime thriller series

Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi

Synopsis: A visually impaired investigator uses heightened sensory perception and meticulous deduction to track down an elusive serial offender.

Date: October 9

Reporting Live

Director: Media Drama Team

Cast: Drama Ensemble

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Newsroom drama thriller

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: An ambitious broadcast journalist stumbles upon a political conspiracy and risks everything to report the story live before corrupt forces silence her.

Date: October 9

Take Charge Of My Heart

Director: K-Drama Romance Team

Cast: Lead Korean Ensemble

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romantic comedy series

Language: Korean, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Synopsis: An ambitious cardiothoracic surgeon and a free-spirited wellness consultant collide in work and life, sparking an unexpected romance along the way.

Date: October 9

Animals: Power Can't Protect Them

Director: Wildlife Documentary Team

Cast: Narrated docuseries

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Nature documentary

Language: English

Synopsis: A docuseries detailing how endangered wildlife species adapt to survive in fragile habitats threatened by environmental changes and human exploitation.

Date: October 9

Doctor X: Mafia In White

Director: Medical Drama Team

Cast: Korean Drama Ensemble

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Medical thriller drama series

Language: Korean, English

Synopsis: A renegade freelance surgeon battles deep-rooted political corruption and shady cartels operating within a prestigious university hospital network.

Date: October 9

100 Days of Deception

Director: Yoo In-shik

Cast: Kim Yoo-jung, Park Jin-young, Kim Hyun-joo, Jin Seon-kyu

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Historical romantic action thriller

Language: Korean, Spanish

Synopsis: Set in 1932 during the Japanese colonial period, a master pickpocket assumes a fake identity inside the Government-General to supply crucial intelligence to the independence movement.

Date: October 10

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