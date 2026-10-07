DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Mandaadi, Paris Cafe to Carrie, check out titles releasing in the second week of October 2026

CHENNAI: The second week of October brings an expansive slate of streaming releases across platforms and languages. Featuring horror adaptations, historical action, sports dramas, workplace romances, and high-intensity animation, here is your essential guide to the titles arriving on OTT platforms this week.
Director: Mike Flanagan
Cast: Summer H. Howell, Samantha Sloyan, Josie Totah, Amber Midthunder, Matthew Lillard
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Horror drama series
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Synopsis: A modern adaptation of Stephen King's seminal novel. Following the sudden death of her father, teenager Carrie White must navigate a relentless viral bullying scandal and social media pressures at her new high school while coming to terms with her emerging telekinetic powers.
Date: October 7
Director: Nam Gyu-hong
Cast: Defconn, Song Hae-na, Lee Yi-kyung
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Unscripted reality dating series
Language: Korean
Synopsis: Single men and women seeking genuine romance gather at a shared residence to interact, date, and form real connections while navigating real-world relationship dilemmas.
Date: October 7
Director: Michael Rauch
Cast: Poppy Montgomery, Dylan Walsh, James Hiroyuki Liao
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Police procedural crime drama series
Language: English
Synopsis: Carrie Wells, a former police detective equipped with hyperthymesia — a rare medical condition that gives her an exceptionally detailed memory — joins the NYPD homicide unit to solve complex crime cases.
Date: October 7
Director: Drama Series Team
Cast: Unscripted / Ensemble cast
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Psychological thriller drama series
Language: Spanish, English
Synopsis: Secrets, lies and calculated betrayal surface as a group of individuals finds themselves tangled in a high-stakes network of deceptive social experiments.
Date: October 7
Director: Mathimaran Pugazhendhi
Cast: Soori, Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Sports action drama
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Synopsis: Set against a rural backdrop, an ambitious athlete faces systemic obstacles, family rivalries and gruelling athletic challenges in pursuit of glory and redemption.
Date: October 8
Director: Simon McQuoid
Cast: Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Ludi Lin, Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Martial arts fantasy action
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Synopsis: Champions of Earthrealm unite in a brutal, high-stakes battle against Shao Kahn and the rising dark forces of Outworld to prevent total realm conquest.
Date: October 8
Director: Michelle Melanson
Cast: Sara Garcia, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Kamaia Fairburn
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Animated fantasy adventure
Language: English, Hindi
Synopsis: Sophia and her fellow riders at Unicorn Academy uncover hidden secrets and ancient elemental mysteries that threaten the magic protecting the island.
Date: October 8
Director: Drama Series Team
Cast: Ensemble cast
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Sci-Fi suspense thriller series
Language: English, Hindi
Synopsis: A deep-sea research crew stationed at an isolated oceanic base encounters unexplained phenomena and claustrophobic threats beneath the surface.
Date: October 8
Director: Tamil Romantic Drama Team
Cast: Ensemble cast
Platform: Prime Video, SimplySouth, Aha Tamil
Genre: Romantic drama
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: Two estranged individuals cross paths at a charming café in Paris, rediscovering past emotions, unfulfilled promises and second chances at love.
Date: October 9
Director: Crime Thriller Team
Cast: Ensemble cast
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Mystery crime thriller
Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi
Synopsis: When a high-profile crime leaves no apparent clues, investigators dig through conflicting eyewitness accounts to uncover a sinister web of deception.
Date: October 9
Director: Action Drama Team
Cast: Action Lead Ensemble
Platform: Prime Video, SimplySouth, Lionsgate Play, ManoramaMax, Aha Video
Genre: Action thriller drama
Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi
Synopsis: A former enforcer is dragged back into the underworld when an unresolved past feud threatens the safety of his family and local community.
Date: October 9
Director: Suspense Series Team
Cast: Lead Ensemble Cast
Platform: Sony LIV
Genre: Psychological crime thriller series
Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi
Synopsis: A visually impaired investigator uses heightened sensory perception and meticulous deduction to track down an elusive serial offender.
Date: October 9
Director: Media Drama Team
Cast: Drama Ensemble
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Newsroom drama thriller
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: An ambitious broadcast journalist stumbles upon a political conspiracy and risks everything to report the story live before corrupt forces silence her.
Date: October 9
Director: K-Drama Romance Team
Cast: Lead Korean Ensemble
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romantic comedy series
Language: Korean, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Synopsis: An ambitious cardiothoracic surgeon and a free-spirited wellness consultant collide in work and life, sparking an unexpected romance along the way.
Date: October 9
Director: Wildlife Documentary Team
Cast: Narrated docuseries
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Nature documentary
Language: English
Synopsis: A docuseries detailing how endangered wildlife species adapt to survive in fragile habitats threatened by environmental changes and human exploitation.
Date: October 9
Director: Medical Drama Team
Cast: Korean Drama Ensemble
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Medical thriller drama series
Language: Korean, English
Synopsis: A renegade freelance surgeon battles deep-rooted political corruption and shady cartels operating within a prestigious university hospital network.
Date: October 9
Director: Yoo In-shik
Cast: Kim Yoo-jung, Park Jin-young, Kim Hyun-joo, Jin Seon-kyu
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Historical romantic action thriller
Language: Korean, Spanish
Synopsis: Set in 1932 during the Japanese colonial period, a master pickpocket assumes a fake identity inside the Government-General to supply crucial intelligence to the independence movement.
Date: October 10