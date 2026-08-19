DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Jana Nayagan to Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, check out titles releasing in the third week of August 2026

CHENNAI: The third week of August brings an exciting slate of OTT releases across languages and genres, featuring political action thrillers, sci-fi crime dramas, military series, investigative documentaries, sports documentaries, psychological thrillers and romantic comedies making their digital debut. From Jana Nayagan and Lanterns to Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.
Director: H Vinoth
Cast: Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju
Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Political action thriller
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam
Synopsis: An idealist-turned-mass leader wages a battle against corrupt political forces and state violence while fighting to reclaim power for ordinary people.
Date: August 21
Director: Chris Mundy
Cast: Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald
Platform: JioHotstar (via HBO)
Genre: Sci-Fi mystery crime drama
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Synopsis: Two intergalactic cops, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, are drawn into a dark, Earth-bound mystery as they investigate a gruesome murder in the American heartland.
Date: August 17
Director: Christopher Chulack
Cast: David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Jessica Paré
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action military drama
Language: English
Synopsis: The elite Navy SEAL unit returns for its final season of high-stakes international missions and dangerous stealth operations while dealing with the personal toll of their demanding careers.
Date: August 18
Director: Kim Min-seok
Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Yoo Yeon-seok, Ji Suk-jin
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Reality travel comedy
Language: Korean
Synopsis: A group of popular personalities and comedians step outside their comfort zones to take on challenging hiking trails across rugged landscapes, testing their endurance and friendships.
Date: August 18
Director: Rory Kennedy
Cast: John Cox, Cynthia Kitchens, Peter DeFazio
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Investigative documentary
Language: English
Synopsis: The documentary examines the corporate oversights, safety compromises and systemic failures surrounding two Boeing 737 MAX crashes and the global crisis that followed.
Date: August 19
Director: Pedro Asbeg
Cast: Gabriel Barbosa, Everton Ribeiro, Filipe Luís
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Sports documentary series
Language: Portuguese, English
Synopsis: An all-access look at Brazilian football club Flamengo's turbulent season, following its players, coaching staff and fans through high-pressure competition.
Date: August 19
S&X: Season 1(Series)
Director: Kazuya Shiraishi
Cast: Takayuki Yamada, Shinnosuke Mitsushima, Tetsuji Tamayama
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Psychological thriller drama
Language: Japanese, English
Synopsis: A mysterious Japanese drama explores the secret lives and hidden desires of urban residents who become caught in a high-stakes game of power and deceit.
Date: August 20
Director: Elan
Cast: Elan, Saanve Megghana, Radhika Sarathkumar
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romantic comedy
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Synopsis: A romantic family entertainer follows a newlywed couple whose lives become intertwined with family expectations and unexpected living arrangements.
Date: August 21
Director: Ravi Namburi
Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Sri Gouri Priya
Platform: SonyLIV
Genre: Romance drama
Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of a bustling city, two young people navigate love, career ambitions, distance and heartbreak as they try to define their relationship.
Date: August 21
Director: Chava Cartas
Cast: Alfonso Herrera, Noé Hernández, Héctor Kotsifakis
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Mexican crime action thriller
Language: Spanish, English, Hindi
Synopsis: Inspired by true events, two police officers pull over a stolen vehicle during a routine traffic stop, only to find themselves face-to-face with notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
Date: August 21
Director: Kirk Jones
Cast: John Boyega, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Michael Shannon
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Drama thriller
Language: English
Synopsis: An essential witness in a high-profile criminal case faces a difficult choice between protecting their family and revealing information that could bring down a powerful empire.
Date: August 22