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DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Jana Nayagan to Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, check out titles releasing in the third week of August 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week
DT Next OTT Watchlist
DT Next OTT Watchlist
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CHENNAI: The third week of August brings an exciting slate of OTT releases across languages and genres, featuring political action thrillers, sci-fi crime dramas, military series, investigative documentaries, sports documentaries, psychological thrillers and romantic comedies making their digital debut. From Jana Nayagan and Lanterns to Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.

Jana Nayagan

Director: H Vinoth

Cast: Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Political action thriller

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam

Synopsis: An idealist-turned-mass leader wages a battle against corrupt political forces and state violence while fighting to reclaim power for ordinary people.

Date: August 21

Lanterns (Series)

Director: Chris Mundy

Cast: Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald

Platform: JioHotstar (via HBO)

Genre: Sci-Fi mystery crime drama

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Synopsis: Two intergalactic cops, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, are drawn into a dark, Earth-bound mystery as they investigate a gruesome murder in the American heartland.

Date: August 17

Seal Team: Season 7 (Series)

Director: Christopher Chulack

Cast: David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Jessica Paré

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action military drama

Language: English

Synopsis: The elite Navy SEAL unit returns for its final season of high-stakes international missions and dangerous stealth operations while dealing with the personal toll of their demanding careers.

Date: August 18

Take A Hike (Series)

Director: Kim Min-seok

Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Yoo Yeon-seok, Ji Suk-jin

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Reality travel comedy

Language: Korean

Synopsis: A group of popular personalities and comedians step outside their comfort zones to take on challenging hiking trails across rugged landscapes, testing their endurance and friendships.

Date: August 18

Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing

Director: Rory Kennedy

Cast: John Cox, Cynthia Kitchens, Peter DeFazio

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Investigative documentary

Language: English

Synopsis: The documentary examines the corporate oversights, safety compromises and systemic failures surrounding two Boeing 737 MAX crashes and the global crisis that followed.

Date: August 19

Here the Whole Time (Series)

Director: Pedro Asbeg

Cast: Gabriel Barbosa, Everton Ribeiro, Filipe Luís

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sports documentary series

Language: Portuguese, English

Synopsis: An all-access look at Brazilian football club Flamengo's turbulent season, following its players, coaching staff and fans through high-pressure competition.

Date: August 19

S&X: Season 1(Series)

Director: Kazuya Shiraishi

Cast: Takayuki Yamada, Shinnosuke Mitsushima, Tetsuji Tamayama

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Psychological thriller drama

Language: Japanese, English

Synopsis: A mysterious Japanese drama explores the secret lives and hidden desires of urban residents who become caught in a high-stakes game of power and deceit.

Date: August 20

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

Director: Elan

Cast: Elan, Saanve Megghana, Radhika Sarathkumar

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romantic comedy

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Synopsis: A romantic family entertainer follows a newlywed couple whose lives become intertwined with family expectations and unexpected living arrangements.

Date: August 21

Chennai Love Story

Director: Ravi Namburi

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Sri Gouri Priya

Platform: SonyLIV

Genre: Romance drama

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of a bustling city, two young people navigate love, career ambitions, distance and heartbreak as they try to define their relationship.

Date: August 21

Facing El Chapo

Director: Chava Cartas

Cast: Alfonso Herrera, Noé Hernández, Héctor Kotsifakis

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Mexican crime action thriller

Language: Spanish, English, Hindi

Synopsis: Inspired by true events, two police officers pull over a stolen vehicle during a routine traffic stop, only to find themselves face-to-face with notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Date: August 21

I Swear

Director: Kirk Jones

Cast: John Boyega, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Michael Shannon

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Drama thriller

Language: English

Synopsis: An essential witness in a high-profile criminal case faces a difficult choice between protecting their family and revealing information that could bring down a powerful empire.

Date: August 22

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