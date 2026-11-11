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DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Jailer 2, The Rings of Power S3 to Ranabaali, check out titles releasing in the second week of November 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week
DT Next OTT Watchlist
DT Next OTT Watchlist
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CHENNAI: The second week of November brings a packed slate of films and series across major streaming platforms and languages. Rajinikanth's high-octane spectacle Jailer 2, the epic fantasy return of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3, and Vijay Deverakonda's period action drama Ranabaali lead this week's watchlist. International and regional highlights include Dileep's Bandra, the crime drama Power Book II: Ghost, and the investigative thriller Daayra. Here is a guide to all the titles listed for the week.

Power Book II: Ghost [Series]

Director: Courtney A. Kemp

Cast: Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Gianni Paolo, Cliff "Method Man" Smith

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime drama series

Language: English

Synopsis: A spin-off of the hit series Power, the show follows Tariq St. Patrick as he navigates his new life, attempting to shed his father's legacy while entangled in drug operations, academic pressures, and dangerous family affairs.

Date: November 9

https://www.imdb.com/video/vi3060383257/

Misty Green

Director: Chris Rock

Cast: Rosalind Eleazar, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, Chris Rock

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Showbiz drama-comedy

Language: English

Synopsis: A once-acclaimed actress struggling with a fading career reconnects with her former agent and a past director to orchestrate a personal and professional comeback.

Date: November 9

The Good Lawyer

Director: Tristan Séguéla

Cast: Laurent Lafitte, Anthony Bajon, Mélanie Laurent, Carole Bouquet

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Legal drama-thriller

Language: French, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Synopsis: A brilliant defense attorney suffers a courtroom overdose, leaving him with one week to rehab, save his career, and prepare for his own trial with the aid of a determined novice lawyer.

Date: November 9

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season 3) [Series]

Director: Patrick McKay, J. D. Payne (Showrunners)

Cast: Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Epic fantasy series

Language: English

Synopsis: Set in the Second Age during the War of the Elves and Sauron, the third season jumps five years after the fall of Eregion as Sauron prepares to forge the One Ring while Middle-earth braces for all-out conflict.

Date: November 11

Rock On 2

Director: Shujaat Saudagar

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Shashank Arora

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Musical drama

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: Years after disbanding, the members of the rock band Magik reunite in the hills of Meghalaya to mentor a young talent and rediscover their music.

Date: November 11

The Body (Season 1) [Series]

Director: Quinn Shephard (Creator)

Cast: Ensemble Cast

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Mystery horror / psychodrama series

Language: English, Hindi

Synopsis: A coming-of-age horror and psychological drama series that explores secrets and unraveling tension among a group of young individuals.

Date: November 11

Kijsada Paradise

Director: Phontharis Chotkijsadarsopon

Cast: Nattawat Jirochtikul, Yongsin Wongpanitnont, Jaturawit Cheawprasit

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Horror-comedy

Language: Thai, English

Synopsis: When a student vanishes during a game of hide-and-seek inside an abandoned water park, his friends return to investigate the ghostly presence lurking inside.

Date: November 11

Avedon

Director: Ron Howard

Cast: Richard Avedon (archival), family members, artistic collaborators

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Biographical documentary

Language: English

Synopsis: An inside look at legendary photographer Richard Avedon, examining how his iconic minimalist style and stark portraiture shaped modern art and American culture.

Date: November 11

Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas

Director: Tyler Perry

Cast: Durrell "Tank" Babbs, Fantasia Barrino, CeCe Winans, Yolanda Adams

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Musical Christmas drama

Language: English

Synopsis: A New York pastor wrestling with a crisis of faith works to guide his family, church, and community through personal trials ahead of the holiday season.

Date: November 11

Jailer 2

Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Cast: Rajinikanth, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Action comedy-thriller

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Synopsis: Retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian returns in this high-stakes sequel, stepping back into action to defend his family and dismantle an expanded international crime syndicate.

Date: November 12

Pushpaka Vimanam

Director: Damodara

Cast: Anand Deverakonda, Geeth Saini, Saanve Megghana, Sunil

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Dark comedy-thriller

Language: Telugu

Synopsis: A soft-spoken schoolteacher attempts to cover up the sudden disappearance of his newly married wife to maintain social pretenses, leading to a hilarious and suspenseful chain of events.

Date: November 12

Allen

Director: Daniel Chong

Cast: Jack Black, Comedy ensemble voice cast

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Animated sci-fi comedy

Language: English, Hindi

Synopsis: A quirky alien stranded on Earth attempts to pass as an ordinary suburban resident while keeping his high-tech identity hidden from curious neighbors.

Date: November 12

Never Surrender

Director: Sidharta Tata

Cast: Lukman Sardi, Callista Arum, Sultan Hamonangan, Donny Alamsyah

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action-thriller

Language: Indonesian, English, Hindi

Synopsis: A retired veteran living in isolation must protect his estranged city-bred grandchildren when a ruthless criminal syndicate attacks his home.

Date: November 12

Miracles of the ER

Director: Zhang Ke

Cast: Chen Daoming, Qin Lan, Dong Zijian

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Medical drama series

Language: Mandarin, English

Synopsis: Emergency room physicians at a busy urban hospital fight against time, complex medical crises, and personal dilemmas on the frontlines of healthcare.

Date: November 12

Chhota Bheem - Kirmada & Bhakshak Special

Director: Rajiv Chilaka

Cast: Sonal Kaushal, Rupa Bhimani, Jigna Bhardwaj

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Animated adventure

Language: English

Synopsis: Bheem and his trusted friends team up to defend Dholakpur against the combined forces of their ultimate enemies, Kirmada and Bhakshak.

Date: November 12

Ranabaali

Director: Rahul Sankrityan

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Period action drama

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of the 1870s Madras famine in Rayalaseema under British rule, the film follows a fierce rebel leader who mobilizes local resistance to fight colonial oppression.

Date: November 13

Happy Journey

Director: Cheran

Cast: Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran

Platform: SunNXT

Genre: Romantic road-drama

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Synopsis: Two strangers embarking on a cross-country journey discover unexpected life lessons and emotional connection as their paths intertw.

Date: November 13

Bandra

Director: Arun Gopy

Cast: Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia, Dino Morea, Lena

Platform: ZEE5 / SimplySouth

Genre: Action drama

Language: Malayalam

Synopsis: Set in the Mumbai underworld, the narrative explores the turbulent relationship between a tragic Bollywood starlet and an enigmatic businessman entangled with crime syndicates.

Date: November 13

Daayra

Daayra

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime thriller

Language: Hindi, Malayalam

Synopsis: Inspired by real-life events, an intense investigation follows law enforcement officers unraveling a controversial police encounter and complex criminal case.

Date: November 13

Jailer 2
Ranabaali
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