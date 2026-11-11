DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Jailer 2, The Rings of Power S3 to Ranabaali, check out titles releasing in the second week of November 2026

CHENNAI: The second week of November brings a packed slate of films and series across major streaming platforms and languages. Rajinikanth's high-octane spectacle Jailer 2, the epic fantasy return of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3, and Vijay Deverakonda's period action drama Ranabaali lead this week's watchlist. International and regional highlights include Dileep's Bandra, the crime drama Power Book II: Ghost, and the investigative thriller Daayra. Here is a guide to all the titles listed for the week.
Director: Courtney A. Kemp
Cast: Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Gianni Paolo, Cliff "Method Man" Smith
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime drama series
Language: English
Synopsis: A spin-off of the hit series Power, the show follows Tariq St. Patrick as he navigates his new life, attempting to shed his father's legacy while entangled in drug operations, academic pressures, and dangerous family affairs.
Date: November 9
Director: Chris Rock
Cast: Rosalind Eleazar, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, Chris Rock
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Showbiz drama-comedy
Language: English
Synopsis: A once-acclaimed actress struggling with a fading career reconnects with her former agent and a past director to orchestrate a personal and professional comeback.
Date: November 9
Director: Tristan Séguéla
Cast: Laurent Lafitte, Anthony Bajon, Mélanie Laurent, Carole Bouquet
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Legal drama-thriller
Language: French, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Synopsis: A brilliant defense attorney suffers a courtroom overdose, leaving him with one week to rehab, save his career, and prepare for his own trial with the aid of a determined novice lawyer.
Date: November 9
Director: Patrick McKay, J. D. Payne (Showrunners)
Cast: Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Epic fantasy series
Language: English
Synopsis: Set in the Second Age during the War of the Elves and Sauron, the third season jumps five years after the fall of Eregion as Sauron prepares to forge the One Ring while Middle-earth braces for all-out conflict.
Date: November 11
Director: Shujaat Saudagar
Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Shashank Arora
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Musical drama
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: Years after disbanding, the members of the rock band Magik reunite in the hills of Meghalaya to mentor a young talent and rediscover their music.
Date: November 11
Director: Quinn Shephard (Creator)
Cast: Ensemble Cast
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Mystery horror / psychodrama series
Language: English, Hindi
Synopsis: A coming-of-age horror and psychological drama series that explores secrets and unraveling tension among a group of young individuals.
Date: November 11
Director: Phontharis Chotkijsadarsopon
Cast: Nattawat Jirochtikul, Yongsin Wongpanitnont, Jaturawit Cheawprasit
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Horror-comedy
Language: Thai, English
Synopsis: When a student vanishes during a game of hide-and-seek inside an abandoned water park, his friends return to investigate the ghostly presence lurking inside.
Date: November 11
Director: Ron Howard
Cast: Richard Avedon (archival), family members, artistic collaborators
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Biographical documentary
Language: English
Synopsis: An inside look at legendary photographer Richard Avedon, examining how his iconic minimalist style and stark portraiture shaped modern art and American culture.
Date: November 11
Director: Tyler Perry
Cast: Durrell "Tank" Babbs, Fantasia Barrino, CeCe Winans, Yolanda Adams
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Musical Christmas drama
Language: English
Synopsis: A New York pastor wrestling with a crisis of faith works to guide his family, church, and community through personal trials ahead of the holiday season.
Date: November 11
Director: Nelson Dilipkumar
Cast: Rajinikanth, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Action comedy-thriller
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Synopsis: Retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian returns in this high-stakes sequel, stepping back into action to defend his family and dismantle an expanded international crime syndicate.
Date: November 12
Director: Damodara
Cast: Anand Deverakonda, Geeth Saini, Saanve Megghana, Sunil
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Dark comedy-thriller
Language: Telugu
Synopsis: A soft-spoken schoolteacher attempts to cover up the sudden disappearance of his newly married wife to maintain social pretenses, leading to a hilarious and suspenseful chain of events.
Date: November 12
Director: Daniel Chong
Cast: Jack Black, Comedy ensemble voice cast
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Animated sci-fi comedy
Language: English, Hindi
Synopsis: A quirky alien stranded on Earth attempts to pass as an ordinary suburban resident while keeping his high-tech identity hidden from curious neighbors.
Date: November 12
Director: Sidharta Tata
Cast: Lukman Sardi, Callista Arum, Sultan Hamonangan, Donny Alamsyah
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action-thriller
Language: Indonesian, English, Hindi
Synopsis: A retired veteran living in isolation must protect his estranged city-bred grandchildren when a ruthless criminal syndicate attacks his home.
Date: November 12
Director: Zhang Ke
Cast: Chen Daoming, Qin Lan, Dong Zijian
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Medical drama series
Language: Mandarin, English
Synopsis: Emergency room physicians at a busy urban hospital fight against time, complex medical crises, and personal dilemmas on the frontlines of healthcare.
Date: November 12
Director: Rajiv Chilaka
Cast: Sonal Kaushal, Rupa Bhimani, Jigna Bhardwaj
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Animated adventure
Language: English
Synopsis: Bheem and his trusted friends team up to defend Dholakpur against the combined forces of their ultimate enemies, Kirmada and Bhakshak.
Date: November 12
Director: Rahul Sankrityan
Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Period action drama
Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of the 1870s Madras famine in Rayalaseema under British rule, the film follows a fierce rebel leader who mobilizes local resistance to fight colonial oppression.
Date: November 13
Director: Cheran
Cast: Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran
Platform: SunNXT
Genre: Romantic road-drama
Language: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada
Synopsis: Two strangers embarking on a cross-country journey discover unexpected life lessons and emotional connection as their paths intertw.
Date: November 13
Director: Arun Gopy
Cast: Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia, Dino Morea, Lena
Platform: ZEE5 / SimplySouth
Genre: Action drama
Language: Malayalam
Synopsis: Set in the Mumbai underworld, the narrative explores the turbulent relationship between a tragic Bollywood starlet and an enigmatic businessman entangled with crime syndicates.
Date: November 13
Director: Meghna Gulzar
Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime thriller
Language: Hindi, Malayalam
Synopsis: Inspired by real-life events, an intense investigation follows law enforcement officers unraveling a controversial police encounter and complex criminal case.
Date: November 13