OTT

DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Heartin to Reacher: Season 4, check out titles releasing in the second week of August 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week.
Posters of the film
Posters of the film and series
Updated on

CHENNAI: The second week of August brings an exciting slate of OTT releases across languages and genres, featuring action thrillers, sports documentaries, courtroom dramas, reality shows, romantic comedies and dark thrillers making their digital debut. From Heartin and Reacher: Season 4 to Mourinho and Aroopi, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.

Mourinho: Season 1

Director: Joe Pearlman

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sports Documentary

Language: English, Tamil, Hindi

Synopsis: A deep dive into the legendary and controversial managerial career of Jose Mourinho, featuring unprecedented insider access and interviews.

Date: August 11

Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On

Director: Scott Moran

Cast: Rory Scovel

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Stand-Up Comedy

Language: English

Synopsis: Comedian Rory Scovel takes the stage to deliver sharp-witted observations on modern life, relationships and daily routines.

Date: August 11

Reacher: Season 4

Showrunner / Developed by: Nick Santora

Cast: Alan Ritchson

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Action Thriller

Language: English

Synopsis: Jack Reacher finds himself drawn into a complex political conspiracy after witnessing a sudden, tragic encounter on a late-night subway ride.

Date: August 12

Kattalan

Director: Paul George

Cast: Antony Varghese, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Dushara Vijayan

Platform: ManoramaMAX

Genre: Survival Action Thriller

Language: Malayalam

Synopsis: A fierce struggle for survival unfolds deep inside a forest region threatened by wildlife attacks, poachers and human conflicts.

Date: August 13

Conversations with a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes

Director: Joe Berlinger

Platform: Netflix

Genre: True Crime Documentary

Language: English

Synopsis: Archival audio recordings and interviews delve into the mind of cult leader Charles Manson and the Manson Family.

Date: August 12

The Traitors: Season 2

Host: Karan Johar

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Reality Thriller Game Show

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: Contestants move into a remote castle to complete challenges, while secret traitors among them scheme to eliminate the faithful without getting caught.

Date: August 13

This, That and Everything in Between

Director: Cholo Laurel

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romantic Drama

Language: Filipino, English

Synopsis: A heartwarming story of two long-time friends navigating the boundaries of love, adulthood and self-discovery.

Date: August 13

A Child of My Own

Director: Maite Alberdi

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Emotional Drama

Language: Spanish, English

Synopsis: A couple faces intense moral, legal and emotional battles on their journey through adoption.

Date: August 13

My Brilliant Career

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Period Drama

Language: English

Synopsis: Set in rural Australia, a headstrong young woman refuses to succumb to social expectations, choosing artistic freedom over marriage.

Date: August 13

Heartin

Director: Kishore Kumar

Cast: Sananth, Madonna Sebastian, Emaya

Platform: Prime Video, SimplySouth

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: A young man loses several years of memory after an accident, reviving feelings for an old flame and unsettling his present relationship.

Date: August 14

Mr. Work From Home

Director: Madhudeep Chelikaani

Cast: Thrigun, Payal Radhakrishna, Anish Kuruvilla

Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Family Comedy Drama

Language: Telugu

Synopsis: A tech professional moves back to his native village to work remotely, discovering family values, rural struggles and a new purpose through farming.

Date: August 14

Aroopi

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi

Synopsis: An investigator races against time to capture a faceless entity behind a series of inexplicable crimes in a quiet hill town.

Date: August 14

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Patriotic Drama

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: An inspiring story celebrating the unsung heroes who work behind the scenes to shape the economic and social destiny of modern India.

Date: August 14

Don't Say Good Luck

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy Thriller

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Synopsis: A superstitious heist crew's meticulous plan goes wildly off the rails after an unlucky charm is brought into the operation.

Date: August 14

My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Language: German, English, Hindi

Synopsis: Chaos ensues when a young man secretly falls in love with his best friend's charming new partner during a getaway.

Date: August 14

To The Max

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Sports Action

Language: Spanish, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Synopsis: An aspiring street racer enters the high-stakes underground racing circuit, balancing personal loyalty against dangerous rivals.

Date: August 14

The Tailor of Panama

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Geoffrey Rush, Jamie Lee Curtis

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Spy Thriller

Language: English

Synopsis: An exiled British spy coerces a fashionable tailor in Panama with a secret past into feeding him intelligence, triggering a diplomatic crisis.

Date: August 15

OTT Releases
DT Next OTT Watchlist
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in