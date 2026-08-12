DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Heartin to Reacher: Season 4, check out titles releasing in the second week of August 2026

CHENNAI: The second week of August brings an exciting slate of OTT releases across languages and genres, featuring action thrillers, sports documentaries, courtroom dramas, reality shows, romantic comedies and dark thrillers making their digital debut. From Heartin and Reacher: Season 4 to Mourinho and Aroopi, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.
Director: Joe Pearlman
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Sports Documentary
Language: English, Tamil, Hindi
Synopsis: A deep dive into the legendary and controversial managerial career of Jose Mourinho, featuring unprecedented insider access and interviews.
Date: August 11
Director: Scott Moran
Cast: Rory Scovel
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Stand-Up Comedy
Language: English
Synopsis: Comedian Rory Scovel takes the stage to deliver sharp-witted observations on modern life, relationships and daily routines.
Date: August 11
Showrunner / Developed by: Nick Santora
Cast: Alan Ritchson
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Action Thriller
Language: English
Synopsis: Jack Reacher finds himself drawn into a complex political conspiracy after witnessing a sudden, tragic encounter on a late-night subway ride.
Date: August 12
Director: Paul George
Cast: Antony Varghese, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Dushara Vijayan
Platform: ManoramaMAX
Genre: Survival Action Thriller
Language: Malayalam
Synopsis: A fierce struggle for survival unfolds deep inside a forest region threatened by wildlife attacks, poachers and human conflicts.
Date: August 13
Director: Joe Berlinger
Platform: Netflix
Genre: True Crime Documentary
Language: English
Synopsis: Archival audio recordings and interviews delve into the mind of cult leader Charles Manson and the Manson Family.
Date: August 12
Host: Karan Johar
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Reality Thriller Game Show
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: Contestants move into a remote castle to complete challenges, while secret traitors among them scheme to eliminate the faithful without getting caught.
Date: August 13
Director: Cholo Laurel
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romantic Drama
Language: Filipino, English
Synopsis: A heartwarming story of two long-time friends navigating the boundaries of love, adulthood and self-discovery.
Date: August 13
Director: Maite Alberdi
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Emotional Drama
Language: Spanish, English
Synopsis: A couple faces intense moral, legal and emotional battles on their journey through adoption.
Date: August 13
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Period Drama
Language: English
Synopsis: Set in rural Australia, a headstrong young woman refuses to succumb to social expectations, choosing artistic freedom over marriage.
Date: August 13
Director: Kishore Kumar
Cast: Sananth, Madonna Sebastian, Emaya
Platform: Prime Video, SimplySouth
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: A young man loses several years of memory after an accident, reviving feelings for an old flame and unsettling his present relationship.
Date: August 14
Director: Madhudeep Chelikaani
Cast: Thrigun, Payal Radhakrishna, Anish Kuruvilla
Platform: Sun NXT
Genre: Family Comedy Drama
Language: Telugu
Synopsis: A tech professional moves back to his native village to work remotely, discovering family values, rural struggles and a new purpose through farming.
Date: August 14
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Mystery Thriller
Language: Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi
Synopsis: An investigator races against time to capture a faceless entity behind a series of inexplicable crimes in a quiet hill town.
Date: August 14
Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Patriotic Drama
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: An inspiring story celebrating the unsung heroes who work behind the scenes to shape the economic and social destiny of modern India.
Date: August 14
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy Thriller
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Synopsis: A superstitious heist crew's meticulous plan goes wildly off the rails after an unlucky charm is brought into the operation.
Date: August 14
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Language: German, English, Hindi
Synopsis: Chaos ensues when a young man secretly falls in love with his best friend's charming new partner during a getaway.
Date: August 14
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Sports Action
Language: Spanish, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Synopsis: An aspiring street racer enters the high-stakes underground racing circuit, balancing personal loyalty against dangerous rivals.
Date: August 14
Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Geoffrey Rush, Jamie Lee Curtis
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Spy Thriller
Language: English
Synopsis: An exiled British spy coerces a fashionable tailor in Panama with a secret past into feeding him intelligence, triggering a diplomatic crisis.
Date: August 15