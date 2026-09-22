OTT

DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Habeebi to The Love Hypothesis, check out titles releasing in the fourth week of September 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on

CHENNAI: The fourth week of September brings a dynamic line-up of OTT and television releases across languages and genres, with mystery thrillers, court dramas, romantic comedies, action sagas, animated features, comedy dramas and high-stakes culinary competitions making their debut. From Netflix's action thriller Baby Do Die Do to Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated adaptation The Love Hypothesis, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.

Minerva Academy

Director: Gioele Dix

Cast: Matteo Olivetti, Beatrice Grannò, Andrea Di Luigi, Alice Pagani

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Mystery thriller series

Language: English

Synopsis: Set in a prestigious military academy in Naples, the series revolves around strict discipline, hidden rivalries, and a sudden disappearance that uncovers deep-rooted secrets among the cadet body.

Date: September 22

Baby Do Die Do

Director: Nachiket Samant

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, Seema Pahwa, Rachit Singh, Vidya Malavade

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Action crime neo-noir thriller

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: The film revolves around a hitwoman, Baby, whose killings grab the attention of the police and others who begin to pursue her through a series of pulp-thriller twists and shootouts.

Date: September 23

The Love Hypothesis

Director: Claire Scanlon

Cast: Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman, Rachel Marsh, Nicholas Duvernay, Jaboukie Young-White

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Romantic comedy

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Synopsis: Based on Ali Hazelwood's best-selling novel, a PhD candidate fake-dates a notoriously strict biology professor to convince her best friend she has moved on, only for real sparks to disrupt her calculated life plan.

Date: September 23

LifeHack

Director: Daniel Emmerson

Cast: Sophia Brown, Malachi Kirby, Laurie Kynaston

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Cyber thriller

Language: English

Synopsis: A group of skilled young hackers accidentally break into a encrypted crypto vault belonging to a high-profile cybercriminal enterprise, putting their lives on the line as they attempt to stay one step ahead of deadly hitmen.

Date: September 23

Wonka's The Golden Ticket

Director: Alex Rudzinski

Cast: Unscripted Reality / Hosted Competition

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Reality competition series

Language: English, Hindi

Synopsis: Inspired by the whimsical Roald Dahl universe, aspiring chocolatiers and confectioners compete in over-the-top culinary challenges to create extravagant, edible masterpieces for a grand prize.

Date: September 23

Habeas Corpus

Director: Pedro Morelli

Cast: Alice Braga, Gabriel Leone, Bianca Comparato

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Legal drama series

Language: Portuguese, English

Synopsis: A brilliant law professor leads a team of top university students to reopen a high-profile cold case and prove the innocence of a wrongly convicted inmate.

Date: September 23

MasterChef Asia

Judges: Chef Edward Lee, Chef "Pam" Pichaya S., Chef Kelvin Cheung

Cast / Contestants: Nambie Jessica Marak, Khanh Ong, Sahadol Tantrapim, Marcus Low, Areum Yoon

Platform: TLC / discovery+

Genre: Culinary reality competition series

Language: English

Synopsis: Former contestants from across Asia compete in a revamped 10-episode culinary battle filmed in Macao. Facing challenges in iconic local markets and Michelin-starred restaurants, contestants test their creativity and skills, with Meghalaya's Nambie Jessica Marak representing India.

Date: September 22 (TLC) / October 2 (discovery+)

Shaque : Trust No One

Director: Rensil D'Silva

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Mystery thriller series

Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English

Synopsis: When a wealthy patriarch dies under questionable circumstances, a web of deceit, betrayal, and dark family secrets unfolds as everyone in the inner circle becomes a primary suspect.

Date: September 24

Delusion

Director: Chayan Laoyodtrakool

Cast: Taew-Natapohn Phornprapha, Surasak Chaiyaat, Jespipat Tilapornputt

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Psychological horror mystery

Language: Thai, English

Synopsis: Following a child's mysterious disappearance in a rural village, a teacher must defend her aging father—who suffers from dementia—when paranoia and old folklore lead local villagers to suspect him.

Date: September 24

A Magnificent Life

Director: Sylvain Chomet

Cast: Animated Feature

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Animated drama

Language: English

Synopsis: Master animator Sylvain Chomet presents an artistic journey following the life and creative trials of legendary French author Marcel Pagnol as he reflects on his childhood in Provence.

Date: September 24

Habeebi

Director: Meera Kathiravan

Cast: Kasthuri Raja, Malavika Manoj, Dhanashree Sudhakaran

Platform: SonyLIV

Genre: Romantic drama

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Synopsis: Set against a traditional backdrop, the emotional story explores love, longing, and generational perspectives within a conservative family.

Date: September 25

Angikaaram

Director: Thenpathiyan

Cast: Kotapadi J Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rangaraj Pandey

Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Drama

Language: Tamil, Telugu

Synopsis: The film chronicles the social and emotional struggles of an individual seeking validation and justice while standing up against systemic obstacles.

Date: September 25

Photographer

Director: S. A. Chandrasekhar

Cast: Livingston, Vivek Prasanna, MS Bhaskar

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Mystery thriller drama

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: A mystery thriller that follows an investigative photographer who inadvertently uncovers a series of hidden secrets while documenting events in a remote town.

Date: September 25

Ramba Oorvasi Menaka

Director: Rajesh Danda

Cast: Allari Naresh, Rashi Singh, Prisha Singh, Vishnupriya Bhimeneni, Vennela Kishore, Srinivasa Reddy

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Fantasy action romantic comedy

Language: Telugu

Synopsis: Manthena Surya Narayana seeks to unlock a magical book related to celestial nymphs Ramba, Oorvasi, and Menaka. Upon releasing the lock, the nymphs appear before him, plunging his life into a series of comedic misadventures.

Date: September 25

Agadha

Director: MS Raju

Cast: Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta, Jovika Vijay Kumar, Roshan Basheer, Bhanu Chander, Vanitha Vijayakumar

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Mystic supernatural thriller

Language: Telugu

Synopsis: Mahadevi, a spiritually gifted woman, searches for answers after her cousin's mysterious suicide. Her search leads her into a forbidden forest cave where she encounters a terrifying supernatural presence.

Date: September 25

Mango Pachcha

Director: Viveka

Cast: Sanchith Sanjeev, Kaajal Kunder, Mayur Patel, Ugramm Manju

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Action drama

Language: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi

Synopsis: A quiet shopkeeper's life in Mysuru changes drastically after his father's death, leading him to discover buried family secrets and an unknown half-brother.

Date: September 25

Dont Be Shy

Director: Sachin Yardi

Cast: Sharib Hashmi, Gauahar Khan

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Lighthearted social comedy

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: A shy middle-aged man undergoes a series of comedic transformations to step out of his comfort zone and win back his family's admiration.

Date: September 25

Hunakkar

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Cast: Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Comedy web series

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: Two small-town best friends venture into an eccentric local startup business, setting off an array of hilarious, chaotic situations across their neighborhood.

Date: September 25

The Godfather Coda : The Death of Michael Corleone

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Cast: Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Historical true crime drama thriller

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi

Synopsis: A chilling true-crime drama taking a distinct look at the origin story and FBI investigation surrounding Ted Kaczynski, the Harvard-educated domestic terrorist.

Date: September 25

The Breadwinner

Director: Nate Bargatze

Cast: Nate Bargatze

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy film

Language: English

Synopsis: Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze makes his debut as a leading man in a lighthearted comedy film centered around family dynamics and everyday humorous struggles.

Date: September 26

DT Next OTT Watchlist
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in