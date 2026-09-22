DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Habeebi to The Love Hypothesis, check out titles releasing in the fourth week of September 2026

CHENNAI: The fourth week of September brings a dynamic line-up of OTT and television releases across languages and genres, with mystery thrillers, court dramas, romantic comedies, action sagas, animated features, comedy dramas and high-stakes culinary competitions making their debut. From Netflix's action thriller Baby Do Die Do to Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated adaptation The Love Hypothesis, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.
Director: Gioele Dix
Cast: Matteo Olivetti, Beatrice Grannò, Andrea Di Luigi, Alice Pagani
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Mystery thriller series
Language: English
Synopsis: Set in a prestigious military academy in Naples, the series revolves around strict discipline, hidden rivalries, and a sudden disappearance that uncovers deep-rooted secrets among the cadet body.
Date: September 22
Director: Nachiket Samant
Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, Seema Pahwa, Rachit Singh, Vidya Malavade
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Action crime neo-noir thriller
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: The film revolves around a hitwoman, Baby, whose killings grab the attention of the police and others who begin to pursue her through a series of pulp-thriller twists and shootouts.
Date: September 23
Director: Claire Scanlon
Cast: Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman, Rachel Marsh, Nicholas Duvernay, Jaboukie Young-White
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Romantic comedy
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Synopsis: Based on Ali Hazelwood's best-selling novel, a PhD candidate fake-dates a notoriously strict biology professor to convince her best friend she has moved on, only for real sparks to disrupt her calculated life plan.
Date: September 23
Director: Daniel Emmerson
Cast: Sophia Brown, Malachi Kirby, Laurie Kynaston
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Cyber thriller
Language: English
Synopsis: A group of skilled young hackers accidentally break into a encrypted crypto vault belonging to a high-profile cybercriminal enterprise, putting their lives on the line as they attempt to stay one step ahead of deadly hitmen.
Date: September 23
Director: Alex Rudzinski
Cast: Unscripted Reality / Hosted Competition
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Reality competition series
Language: English, Hindi
Synopsis: Inspired by the whimsical Roald Dahl universe, aspiring chocolatiers and confectioners compete in over-the-top culinary challenges to create extravagant, edible masterpieces for a grand prize.
Date: September 23
Director: Pedro Morelli
Cast: Alice Braga, Gabriel Leone, Bianca Comparato
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Legal drama series
Language: Portuguese, English
Synopsis: A brilliant law professor leads a team of top university students to reopen a high-profile cold case and prove the innocence of a wrongly convicted inmate.
Date: September 23
Judges: Chef Edward Lee, Chef "Pam" Pichaya S., Chef Kelvin Cheung
Cast / Contestants: Nambie Jessica Marak, Khanh Ong, Sahadol Tantrapim, Marcus Low, Areum Yoon
Platform: TLC / discovery+
Genre: Culinary reality competition series
Language: English
Synopsis: Former contestants from across Asia compete in a revamped 10-episode culinary battle filmed in Macao. Facing challenges in iconic local markets and Michelin-starred restaurants, contestants test their creativity and skills, with Meghalaya's Nambie Jessica Marak representing India.
Date: September 22 (TLC) / October 2 (discovery+)
Director: Rensil D'Silva
Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Mystery thriller series
Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English
Synopsis: When a wealthy patriarch dies under questionable circumstances, a web of deceit, betrayal, and dark family secrets unfolds as everyone in the inner circle becomes a primary suspect.
Date: September 24
Director: Chayan Laoyodtrakool
Cast: Taew-Natapohn Phornprapha, Surasak Chaiyaat, Jespipat Tilapornputt
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Psychological horror mystery
Language: Thai, English
Synopsis: Following a child's mysterious disappearance in a rural village, a teacher must defend her aging father—who suffers from dementia—when paranoia and old folklore lead local villagers to suspect him.
Date: September 24
Director: Sylvain Chomet
Cast: Animated Feature
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Animated drama
Language: English
Synopsis: Master animator Sylvain Chomet presents an artistic journey following the life and creative trials of legendary French author Marcel Pagnol as he reflects on his childhood in Provence.
Date: September 24
Director: Meera Kathiravan
Cast: Kasthuri Raja, Malavika Manoj, Dhanashree Sudhakaran
Platform: SonyLIV
Genre: Romantic drama
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Synopsis: Set against a traditional backdrop, the emotional story explores love, longing, and generational perspectives within a conservative family.
Date: September 25
Director: Thenpathiyan
Cast: Kotapadi J Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rangaraj Pandey
Platform: Sun NXT
Genre: Drama
Language: Tamil, Telugu
Synopsis: The film chronicles the social and emotional struggles of an individual seeking validation and justice while standing up against systemic obstacles.
Date: September 25
Director: S. A. Chandrasekhar
Cast: Livingston, Vivek Prasanna, MS Bhaskar
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Mystery thriller drama
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: A mystery thriller that follows an investigative photographer who inadvertently uncovers a series of hidden secrets while documenting events in a remote town.
Date: September 25
Director: Rajesh Danda
Cast: Allari Naresh, Rashi Singh, Prisha Singh, Vishnupriya Bhimeneni, Vennela Kishore, Srinivasa Reddy
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Fantasy action romantic comedy
Language: Telugu
Synopsis: Manthena Surya Narayana seeks to unlock a magical book related to celestial nymphs Ramba, Oorvasi, and Menaka. Upon releasing the lock, the nymphs appear before him, plunging his life into a series of comedic misadventures.
Date: September 25
Director: MS Raju
Cast: Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta, Jovika Vijay Kumar, Roshan Basheer, Bhanu Chander, Vanitha Vijayakumar
Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Mystic supernatural thriller
Language: Telugu
Synopsis: Mahadevi, a spiritually gifted woman, searches for answers after her cousin's mysterious suicide. Her search leads her into a forbidden forest cave where she encounters a terrifying supernatural presence.
Date: September 25
Director: Viveka
Cast: Sanchith Sanjeev, Kaajal Kunder, Mayur Patel, Ugramm Manju
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Action drama
Language: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi
Synopsis: A quiet shopkeeper's life in Mysuru changes drastically after his father's death, leading him to discover buried family secrets and an unknown half-brother.
Date: September 25
Director: Sachin Yardi
Cast: Sharib Hashmi, Gauahar Khan
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Lighthearted social comedy
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: A shy middle-aged man undergoes a series of comedic transformations to step out of his comfort zone and win back his family's admiration.
Date: September 25
Director: Nitin Kakkar
Cast: Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Comedy web series
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: Two small-town best friends venture into an eccentric local startup business, setting off an array of hilarious, chaotic situations across their neighborhood.
Date: September 25
Director: Dan Trachtenberg
Cast: Russell Crowe, Jacob Tremblay
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Historical true crime drama thriller
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi
Synopsis: A chilling true-crime drama taking a distinct look at the origin story and FBI investigation surrounding Ted Kaczynski, the Harvard-educated domestic terrorist.
Date: September 25
Director: Nate Bargatze
Cast: Nate Bargatze
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy film
Language: English
Synopsis: Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze makes his debut as a leading man in a lighthearted comedy film centered around family dynamics and everyday humorous struggles.
Date: September 26