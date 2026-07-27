OTT

DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Gatta Kusthi 2 to Heartbeat Season 3, check out titles releasing in the last week of July 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week.
Heartbeat Season 3
Heartbeat Season 3
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CHENNAI: The last week of July brings a fresh slate of OTT releases across genres, with family dramas, action entertainers, thrillers, romance and web series making their digital debut. From Gatta Kusthi 2 and Heartbeat Season 3 to Love O Love and Balan: The Boy, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.

1. Chinna Chinna Aasai

Director: Vinayan

Cast: Sreejith Vijay, Meera Nair, Indrans

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Family Drama

Language: Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi

Synopsis: A young woman's dreams and her family's struggles collide as they navigate life's emotional and financial challenges in a rural setting.

Date: July 29

2. Heartbeat Season 3 (Series)

Director: Deepak Sundarrajan

Cast: Deepa Balu, Anumol, Charukesh, Yogalakshmi

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Medical Drama

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: Doctors and interns at RK Multispeciality Hospital continue to face emotional relationships, professional rivalries and life-changing medical emergencies.

Date: July 30

3. Deewana

Director: Srikanth Sangeeshetty

Cast: Harshith Reddy, Smeka Manimegalai

Platform: Aha Video

Genre: Romantic Drama

Language: Telugu, Tamil

Synopsis: A young couple's romance is tested by unexpected twists and family conflicts as they fight to stay together.

Date: July 31 (Aha Gold subscribers can watch it from July 30.)

4. Balan: The Boy

Director: Chidambaram

Cast: Farsana Balathingal, Adhisheshan KR, Mohammed Jinan

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Drama

Language: Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada

Synopsis: A determined young boy overcomes personal hardships while discovering courage, hope and resilience in his everyday life.

Date: July 31

5. Gatta Kusthi 2

Director: Chella Ayyavu

Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karunas, Yogi Babu

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy Drama

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Synopsis: A married couple find themselves caught in another entertaining clash of egos, leading to humorous situations and emotional moments.

Date: July 31

6. Love O Love

Director: Mahesh Rajendran

Cast: Pavish, Naga Durga, KS Ravikumar, Selvaraghavan, Vanitha Vijayakumar

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Romantic Drama

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: Financial pressures and credit card debt threaten to drive a young couple apart as they struggle to keep their relationship alive.

Date: July 31

7. Secret of Kalinga

Director: Rajeev K

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Indrans

Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Mystery Thriller

Language: Malayalam

Synopsis: An investigator unravels long-buried secrets connected to an ancient civilisation while probing a string of mysterious incidents.

Date: July 31

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