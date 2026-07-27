DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Gatta Kusthi 2 to Heartbeat Season 3, check out titles releasing in the last week of July 2026

CHENNAI: The last week of July brings a fresh slate of OTT releases across genres, with family dramas, action entertainers, thrillers, romance and web series making their digital debut. From Gatta Kusthi 2 and Heartbeat Season 3 to Love O Love and Balan: The Boy, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.
1. Chinna Chinna Aasai
Director: Vinayan
Cast: Sreejith Vijay, Meera Nair, Indrans
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Family Drama
Language: Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi
Synopsis: A young woman's dreams and her family's struggles collide as they navigate life's emotional and financial challenges in a rural setting.
Date: July 29
2. Heartbeat Season 3 (Series)
Director: Deepak Sundarrajan
Cast: Deepa Balu, Anumol, Charukesh, Yogalakshmi
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Medical Drama
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: Doctors and interns at RK Multispeciality Hospital continue to face emotional relationships, professional rivalries and life-changing medical emergencies.
Date: July 30
3. Deewana
Director: Srikanth Sangeeshetty
Cast: Harshith Reddy, Smeka Manimegalai
Platform: Aha Video
Genre: Romantic Drama
Language: Telugu, Tamil
Synopsis: A young couple's romance is tested by unexpected twists and family conflicts as they fight to stay together.
Date: July 31 (Aha Gold subscribers can watch it from July 30.)
4. Balan: The Boy
Director: Chidambaram
Cast: Farsana Balathingal, Adhisheshan KR, Mohammed Jinan
Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Drama
Language: Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada
Synopsis: A determined young boy overcomes personal hardships while discovering courage, hope and resilience in his everyday life.
Date: July 31
5. Gatta Kusthi 2
Director: Chella Ayyavu
Cast: Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karunas, Yogi Babu
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy Drama
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi
Synopsis: A married couple find themselves caught in another entertaining clash of egos, leading to humorous situations and emotional moments.
Date: July 31
6. Love O Love
Director: Mahesh Rajendran
Cast: Pavish, Naga Durga, KS Ravikumar, Selvaraghavan, Vanitha Vijayakumar
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Romantic Drama
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: Financial pressures and credit card debt threaten to drive a young couple apart as they struggle to keep their relationship alive.
Date: July 31
7. Secret of Kalinga
Director: Rajeev K
Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Indrans
Platform: Sun NXT
Genre: Mystery Thriller
Language: Malayalam
Synopsis: An investigator unravels long-buried secrets connected to an ancient civilisation while probing a string of mysterious incidents.
Date: July 31