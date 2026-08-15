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DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Dark Face to Cocktail 2, check out titles releasing in the second week of August 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week
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CHENNAI: The second week of August brings an exciting slate of OTT releases across languages and genres, featuring action thrillers, sports documentaries, courtroom dramas, reality shows, romantic comedies and dark thrillers making their digital debut. From Dark Face and Cocktail 2 to Vadala, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.

Dark Face

Director: Saranprakash

Cast: YG Mahendran, Mathuvanthi Arun, Abu Karim Ismail

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Psychological thriller

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: Dark Face follows a lawyer racing against time to save an innocent man sentenced to death, uncovering a deep criminal conspiracy just before the execution

Vadala

Director: Vamsi Krishna Akella

Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Laya, Hrithika Srinivas

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Psychological thriller

Language: Telugu

Synopsis: A seemingly perfect couple's life takes an unsettling turn when an unexpected presence enters their world. What begins as admiration slowly spirals into emotional chaos, blurring the lines between love, attachment, and obsession

Date: August 14

Forest Guard

Director: Emcy Joseph

Cast: Kathir, Shine Tom Chacko, Hakim Shahjahan, Sudhi Koppa, Srikant Murali, Jeo Baby

Platform: Aha Video

Genre: Survival thriller

Language: Telugu

Synopsis: The fil follows a forest guard named Mithun who invites old friends for a secret reunion deep in the woods that turns dangerous due to an illegal deer hunt, hidden agendas, and betrayal

Date: August 13

Moda Kavida Vatavarana

Director: Simple Suni

Cast: Moksha Kushal, Saathvika, Sheelam M Swamy

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Romace drama

Language: Kannada

Synopsis: Two couples at a scenic resort bring emotional baggage and secrets. As bonds are tested and new connections form, mysterious events trigger suspense, romance, humor, and shocking twists that transform their lives

Date: August 14

September 21

Director: Karen Kshiti Suvarna

Cast: Amit Behl, Sachin Dilip Patekar, Vinnie R

Platform: Sun NXT

Genre: Medical drama

Language: Kannada

Synopsis: A caregiver navigates the emotional strain of caring for a man living with Alzheimer's disease, exploring the quiet struggles of memory loss, disorientation, and the toll the condition takes on families who face it daily.

Date: August 14

Cocktail 2

Director: Homi Adajania

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy romance

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: After a decade together, Diya and Kunal's relationship is shaken when Ally, old friend re-enters their lives. What begins as a plan between two women spirals into chaos, triggering hilarious, emotional rollercoaster none of them saw coming

Date: August 14

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Cocktail 2
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