DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Dark Face to Cocktail 2, check out titles releasing in the second week of August 2026

CHENNAI: The second week of August brings an exciting slate of OTT releases across languages and genres, featuring action thrillers, sports documentaries, courtroom dramas, reality shows, romantic comedies and dark thrillers making their digital debut. From Dark Face and Cocktail 2 to Vadala, here is a quick guide to what you can stream this week.
Director: Saranprakash
Cast: YG Mahendran, Mathuvanthi Arun, Abu Karim Ismail
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Psychological thriller
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: Dark Face follows a lawyer racing against time to save an innocent man sentenced to death, uncovering a deep criminal conspiracy just before the execution
Director: Vamsi Krishna Akella
Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Laya, Hrithika Srinivas
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Psychological thriller
Language: Telugu
Synopsis: A seemingly perfect couple's life takes an unsettling turn when an unexpected presence enters their world. What begins as admiration slowly spirals into emotional chaos, blurring the lines between love, attachment, and obsession
Date: August 14
Director: Emcy Joseph
Cast: Kathir, Shine Tom Chacko, Hakim Shahjahan, Sudhi Koppa, Srikant Murali, Jeo Baby
Platform: Aha Video
Genre: Survival thriller
Language: Telugu
Synopsis: The fil follows a forest guard named Mithun who invites old friends for a secret reunion deep in the woods that turns dangerous due to an illegal deer hunt, hidden agendas, and betrayal
Date: August 13
Director: Simple Suni
Cast: Moksha Kushal, Saathvika, Sheelam M Swamy
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Romace drama
Language: Kannada
Synopsis: Two couples at a scenic resort bring emotional baggage and secrets. As bonds are tested and new connections form, mysterious events trigger suspense, romance, humor, and shocking twists that transform their lives
Date: August 14
Director: Karen Kshiti Suvarna
Cast: Amit Behl, Sachin Dilip Patekar, Vinnie R
Platform: Sun NXT
Genre: Medical drama
Language: Kannada
Synopsis: A caregiver navigates the emotional strain of caring for a man living with Alzheimer's disease, exploring the quiet struggles of memory loss, disorientation, and the toll the condition takes on families who face it daily.
Date: August 14
Director: Homi Adajania
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy romance
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: After a decade together, Diya and Kunal's relationship is shaken when Ally, old friend re-enters their lives. What begins as a plan between two women spirals into chaos, triggering hilarious, emotional rollercoaster none of them saw coming
Date: August 14