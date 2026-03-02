DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar to Ted season 2 (March 2 - March 8)

CHENNAI: We are in the first week of March, and that means more OTT releases to binge watch. There's a lot of anticipation for With Love, Jockey, Hello Bacchon, Young Sherlock, and Gandhi Talks, promising an entertainment packed month. Wondering what to pick from all of these options? Here's our go-to guide.
Cast: Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan, Harish Kumar, RJ Ananthi
Director: Madhan
Genre: RomCom
Language: Tamil
Platform: Netflix
Release date: March 6
Synopsis: An arranged matchmaking meeting reunites two former schoolmates carrying unresolved heartbreak from their teenage years
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari
Director: Kishore Pandurang Belekar
Genre: Drama
Language: Tamil
Platform: Zee5
Release date: March 6
Synopsis: Unemployed Mahadev tries everything to find a job but fails repeatedly. Meeting wealthy businessman Boseman, whose business empire nears collapse, Mahadev hatches a plan that might change his life.
Cast: Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba, Brahmaji, Sivannarayana Naripeddi
Director: A R Sajeev
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Language: Telugu
Platform: Aha Video
Release Date: March 4
Synopsis: A young ambitious girl strives to complete her education but when her parents marry her off, she decides to carve an identity for herself.
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla
Director: Suresh Triveni
Genre: Action, Drama
Language: Hindi
Platform: Prime Video
Release date: March 5
Synopsis: A retired soldier struggling to adapt to civilian life in a corrupt, lawless town
Cast: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Zine Tseng, Dónal Finn, Joseph Fiennes and Natascha McElhone
Director: Guy Ritchie
Genre: Adventure
Language: English
Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: March 4
Synopsis: A 19-year-old, raw, and undisciplined Sherlock Holmes at Oxford. When a murder case threatens his liberty, he investigates, uncovering a global conspiracy
Jockey (film)
Cast: Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishnas, Ammu Abhirami, Madhusudhan Rao
Director: Dr Pragabhal
Genre: Sports, Action, Drama
Language: Tamil
Platform: Prime Video
Release Date: March 6
Synopsis: Set in rural Madurai, the story revolves around the fierce goat-fighting tradition and the rivalries it sparks.
Hello Bachhon (Series)
Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Vikram Kochhar, Girija Oak Godbole, Avtar Vaishnani, Sonu Kumar Yadav, Satendra Soni
Director: Pratish Mehta
Genre: Drama
Language: Hindi
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 6
Synopsis: A physics teacher sets out to make quality education accessible to all students through online learning
Ted - Season 2 (series)
Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes
Director: Seth MacFarlane
Genre: Comedy
Language: English
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: March 6
Synopsis: The foul-mouthed teddy bear returns with more outrageous misadventures as he navigates teenage chaos, family drama and growing pains alongside his best friend in 1990s America.