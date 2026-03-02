OTT

DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar to Ted season 2 (March 2 - March 8)

Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar to Ted season 2 (March 2 - March 8)
Updated on

CHENNAI: We are in the first week of March, and that means more OTT releases to binge watch. There's a lot of anticipation for With Love, Jockey, Hello Bacchon, Young Sherlock, and Gandhi Talks, promising an entertainment packed month. Wondering what to pick from all of these options? Here's our go-to guide.

With Love (Film)

Cast: Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan, Harish Kumar, RJ Ananthi

Director: Madhan

Genre: RomCom

Language: Tamil

Platform: Netflix

Release date: March 6

Synopsis: An arranged matchmaking meeting reunites two former schoolmates carrying unresolved heartbreak from their teenage years

Gandhi Talks (film)

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari

Director: Kishore Pandurang Belekar

Genre: Drama

Language: Tamil

Platform: Zee5

Release date: March 6

Synopsis: Unemployed Mahadev tries everything to find a job but fails repeatedly. Meeting wealthy businessman Boseman, whose business empire nears collapse, Mahadev hatches a plan that might change his life.

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi (Film)

Cast: Tharun Bhascker, Eesha Rebba, Brahmaji, Sivannarayana Naripeddi

Director: A R Sajeev

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Language: Telugu

Platform: Aha Video

Release Date: March 4

Synopsis: A young ambitious girl strives to complete her education but when her parents marry her off, she decides to carve an identity for herself.

Subedaar (Film)

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla

Director: Suresh Triveni

Genre: Action, Drama

Language: Hindi

Platform: Prime Video

Release date: March 5

Synopsis: A retired soldier struggling to adapt to civilian life in a corrupt, lawless town

Young Sherlock (Series)

Cast: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Zine Tseng, Dónal Finn, Joseph Fiennes and Natascha McElhone

Director: Guy Ritchie

Genre: Adventure

Language: English

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: March 4

Synopsis: A 19-year-old, raw, and undisciplined Sherlock Holmes at Oxford. When a murder case threatens his liberty, he investigates, uncovering a global conspiracy

Jockey (film)

Cast: Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishnas, Ammu Abhirami, Madhusudhan Rao

Director: Dr Pragabhal

Genre: Sports, Action, Drama

Language: Tamil

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: March 6

Synopsis: Set in rural Madurai, the story revolves around the fierce goat-fighting tradition and the rivalries it sparks.

Hello Bachhon (Series)

Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Vikram Kochhar, Girija Oak Godbole, Avtar Vaishnani, Sonu Kumar Yadav, Satendra Soni

Director: Pratish Mehta

Genre: Drama

Language: Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: March 6

Synopsis: A physics teacher sets out to make quality education accessible to all students through online learning

Ted - Season 2 (series)

Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes

Director: Seth MacFarlane

Genre: Comedy

Language: English

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: March 6

Synopsis: The foul-mouthed teddy bear returns with more outrageous misadventures as he navigates teenage chaos, family drama and growing pains alongside his best friend in 1990s America.

OTT Releases
Subedaar
OTT Watchlist

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in