DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Akka, Dorothy to The Paradise, Sattamum Needhiyum: Season 2, check out titles in the fourth week of October 2026

CHENNAI: The fourth full week of October brings a mix of films and series across streaming platforms and languages. From Chris Pratt's return in The Terminal List: Season 2 and the next chapter of Nobody Wants This to the Telugu action drama The Paradise and the fourth part of Lupin, the line-up spans action, romance, crime, animation and international drama. The October 30 listings also include Akka and A Couple of Lies. Here is a guide to the titles listed for release during the final stretch of the month.
Director: Ron Clements and John Musker
Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House and Temuera Morrison
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Animated fantasy adventure
Language: English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi
Synopsis: Moana, the daughter of a Polynesian chief, sets out across the ocean to save her people. She teams up with the demigod Maui on a dangerous journey to restore the heart of Te Fiti and bring life back to her island.
Date: October 21
Director: Antoine Fuqua and Frederick E O Toye
Cast: Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Tom Hopper and Luke Hemsworth
Platform: Prime Video
Genre: Military action thriller series
Language: English
Synopsis: Navy SEAL commander James Reece searches for a new purpose after completing his mission of revenge. Based on Jack Carr's novel True Believer, the new season follows Reece as he becomes entangled in an international conspiracy connected to his family's past.
Date: October 21
Director: Dennis Iliadis
Cast: Garret Dillahunt, Michael Bowen, Riki Lindhome and Sara Paxton
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Psychological horror thriller
Language: English
Synopsis: After a group of criminals commits a brutal crime, they unknowingly seek shelter at the home of their victim's parents. When the family discovers what has happened, the encounter leads to a violent struggle for revenge.
Date: October 21
Director: Srikanth Odela
Cast: Nani and Kayadu Lohar
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Period action drama
Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi
Synopsis: Set against a gritty social backdrop, the period action drama explores power struggles, conflict and the fight for dignity. The story centres on characters caught in a turbulent world shaped by inequality and resistance.
Date: October 22
Director: Multiple directors
Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romantic comedy series
Language: English
Synopsis: Joanne and Noah move in together as they take the next step in their relationship. The agnostic podcaster and the rabbi begin building a life together, facing the adjustments of sharing a home while navigating family relationships, careers and their differing outlooks.
Date: October 22
Director: Not announced
Cast: Kōji Yakusho
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy drama series
Language: Japanese and English
Synopsis: Gen, once one of Japan's most celebrated actors, suddenly finds himself forgotten. Determined to regain recognition, he attempts to rebuild his career and reclaim his place in the public eye.
Date: October 22
Director: Nam Gyu-hong
Cast: Defconn, Song Hae-na and Lee Yi-kyung
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Reality dating series
Language: Korean
Synopsis: The programme is associated with the I'm SOLO dating franchise, which follows singles looking for romantic relationships. The series explores the participants' search for love and the challenges of forming lasting relationships.
Date: October 22
Director: Karthik Subbaraj
Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime drama
Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi
Synopsis: Set in rural Tamil Nadu in the 1990s, the film follows two childhood friends whose relationship is tested by caste divisions, violence and toxic masculinity. Dorothy's arrival in their lives adds another layer to their story, as personal struggles and social tensions shape their choices.
Date: October 23
Director: Balaji Selvaraj
Cast: Saravanan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Lavanya and Prem Kumar
Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Legal crime drama series
Language: Tamil
Synopsis: The second season follows advocate Sundaramoorthy as he takes on a complicated case that tests his principles and understanding of justice. The legal drama explores the conflict between the law, personal beliefs and the pursuit of truth.
Date: October 23
Director: Ramesh Indira
Cast: Khushi Ravi, Manasi Sudhir, Akshay Nayak, Hitha Chandrashekar and Anirudh Acharya
Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Mystery thriller series
Language: Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
Synopsis: Jaaji takes charge of her family's ancestral mansion but faces opposition from relatives who want control of the estate. As she begins hearing the voice of her late mother-in-law, Nagalambike, who claims that her death was not natural, buried family secrets begin to surface.
Date: October 23
Director: Jeevan J Kang and Navin John
Cast: Sharad Kelkar and Damayan Bagga
Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Mythological animated action series
Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi
Synopsis: The animated mythological series continues to explore the Ramayana through Hanuman's journey of devotion, courage and self-discovery. The story follows the continuing struggle between good and evil.
Date: October 23
Director: Ritesh Shah
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Shraddha Das
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime thriller
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: The crime thriller follows a police officer caught between personal gain and doing the right thing. Set over the course of a single night, the story places its characters in increasingly difficult situations, where every decision carries consequences.
Date: October 23
Director: Jayant Rohatgi
Cast: Shriyam Bhagnani, Chaitanya Sharma, Nitesh Pandey, Anubha Fatehpuria, Raghav Dhir and Meenal Kapoor
Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Biographical sports drama
Language: Hindi
Synopsis: Inspired by the journey of Hetal Dave, India's first professional female sumo wrestler, the film follows a woman who challenges gender stereotypes and body-shaming to pursue her sporting ambitions. Her journey takes her beyond familiar surroundings as she attempts to establish herself in a male-dominated sport.
Date: October 23
Director: Not announced
Cast: Documentary participants
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Survival documentary
Language: Spanish, German, English and Hindi
Synopsis: Set against the devastation caused by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, the film follows two half-brothers fighting to survive the disaster. Their experience highlights the challenges of survival, the strength of family bonds and the resilience required to overcome a catastrophe.
Date: October 23
Director: George Kay and François Uzan
Cast: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella, Théo Christine and Laïka Blanc-Francard
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Heist crime thriller series
Language: French, English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi
Synopsis: Assane Diop returns in the fourth part of the French crime thriller. After spending years in prison, he hopes to rebuild his life and reunite with his family. However, new developments threaten his plans and draw him back into the elaborate schemes and disguises associated with his alter ego, Lupin.
Date: October 23
Director: Not announced
Cast: Not announced
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Historical action series
Language: Japanese
Synopsis: The series follows shadow warriors caught in political intrigue, betrayal and dangerous confrontations in feudal Japan.
Date: October 23