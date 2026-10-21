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DT Next OTT Watchlist | From Akka, Dorothy to The Paradise, Sattamum Needhiyum: Season 2, check out titles in the fourth week of October 2026

Here is a quick guide to what you can watch this week
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CHENNAI: The fourth full week of October brings a mix of films and series across streaming platforms and languages. From Chris Pratt's return in The Terminal List: Season 2 and the next chapter of Nobody Wants This to the Telugu action drama The Paradise and the fourth part of Lupin, the line-up spans action, romance, crime, animation and international drama. The October 30 listings also include Akka and A Couple of Lies. Here is a guide to the titles listed for release during the final stretch of the month.

Moana

Director: Ron Clements and John Musker

Cast: Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House and Temuera Morrison

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Animated fantasy adventure

Language: English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi

Synopsis: Moana, the daughter of a Polynesian chief, sets out across the ocean to save her people. She teams up with the demigod Maui on a dangerous journey to restore the heart of Te Fiti and bring life back to her island.

Date: October 21

The Terminal List: Season 2

Director: Antoine Fuqua and Frederick E O Toye

Cast: Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Tom Hopper and Luke Hemsworth

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Military action thriller series

Language: English

Synopsis: Navy SEAL commander James Reece searches for a new purpose after completing his mission of revenge. Based on Jack Carr's novel True Believer, the new season follows Reece as he becomes entangled in an international conspiracy connected to his family's past.

Date: October 21

The Last House on the Left

Director: Dennis Iliadis

Cast: Garret Dillahunt, Michael Bowen, Riki Lindhome and Sara Paxton

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Psychological horror thriller

Language: English

Synopsis: After a group of criminals commits a brutal crime, they unknowingly seek shelter at the home of their victim's parents. When the family discovers what has happened, the encounter leads to a violent struggle for revenge.

Date: October 21

The Paradise

Director: Srikanth Odela

Cast: Nani and Kayadu Lohar

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Period action drama

Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi

Synopsis: Set against a gritty social backdrop, the period action drama explores power struggles, conflict and the fight for dignity. The story centres on characters caught in a turbulent world shaped by inequality and resistance.

Date: October 22

Nobody Wants This: Season 3

Director: Multiple directors

Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romantic comedy series

Language: English

Synopsis: Joanne and Noah move in together as they take the next step in their relationship. The agnostic podcaster and the rabbi begin building a life together, facing the adjustments of sharing a home while navigating family relationships, careers and their differing outlooks.

Date: October 22

Did Someone Happen to Mention Me?

Director: Not announced

Cast: Kōji Yakusho

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy drama series

Language: Japanese and English

Synopsis: Gen, once one of Japan's most celebrated actors, suddenly finds himself forgotten. Determined to regain recognition, he attempts to rebuild his career and reclaim his place in the public eye.

Date: October 22

I'm SOLO, Love Goes On

Director: Nam Gyu-hong

Cast: Defconn, Song Hae-na and Lee Yi-kyung

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Reality dating series

Language: Korean

Synopsis: The programme is associated with the I'm SOLO dating franchise, which follows singles looking for romantic relationships. The series explores the participants' search for love and the challenges of forming lasting relationships.

Date: October 22

Dorothy

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime drama

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi

Synopsis: Set in rural Tamil Nadu in the 1990s, the film follows two childhood friends whose relationship is tested by caste divisions, violence and toxic masculinity. Dorothy's arrival in their lives adds another layer to their story, as personal struggles and social tensions shape their choices.

Date: October 23

Sattamum Needhiyum: Season 2

Director: Balaji Selvaraj

Cast: Saravanan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Lavanya and Prem Kumar

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Legal crime drama series

Language: Tamil

Synopsis: The second season follows advocate Sundaramoorthy as he takes on a complicated case that tests his principles and understanding of justice. The legal drama explores the conflict between the law, personal beliefs and the pursuit of truth.

Date: October 23

Ayyana Mane 2

Director: Ramesh Indira

Cast: Khushi Ravi, Manasi Sudhir, Akshay Nayak, Hitha Chandrashekar and Anirudh Acharya

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Mystery thriller series

Language: Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Synopsis: Jaaji takes charge of her family's ancestral mansion but faces opposition from relatives who want control of the estate. As she begins hearing the voice of her late mother-in-law, Nagalambike, who claims that her death was not natural, buried family secrets begin to surface.

Date: October 23

The Legend of Hanuman: Season 7

Director: Jeevan J Kang and Navin John

Cast: Sharad Kelkar and Damayan Bagga

Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Mythological animated action series

Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi

Synopsis: The animated mythological series continues to explore the Ramayana through Hanuman's journey of devotion, courage and self-discovery. The story follows the continuing struggle between good and evil.

Date: October 23

Gajab Raat

Gajab Raat

Director: Ritesh Shah

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Shraddha Das

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Crime thriller

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: The crime thriller follows a police officer caught between personal gain and doing the right thing. Set over the course of a single night, the story places its characters in increasingly difficult situations, where every decision carries consequences.

Date: October 23

Sumo Didi

Director: Jayant Rohatgi

Cast: Shriyam Bhagnani, Chaitanya Sharma, Nitesh Pandey, Anubha Fatehpuria, Raghav Dhir and Meenal Kapoor

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Biographical sports drama

Language: Hindi

Synopsis: Inspired by the journey of Hetal Dave, India's first professional female sumo wrestler, the film follows a woman who challenges gender stereotypes and body-shaming to pursue her sporting ambitions. Her journey takes her beyond familiar surroundings as she attempts to establish herself in a male-dominated sport.

Date: October 23

Surviving Hurricane Otis

Director: Not announced

Cast: Documentary participants

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Survival documentary

Language: Spanish, German, English and Hindi

Synopsis: Set against the devastation caused by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, the film follows two half-brothers fighting to survive the disaster. Their experience highlights the challenges of survival, the strength of family bonds and the resilience required to overcome a catastrophe.

Date: October 23

Lupin: Part 4

Director: George Kay and François Uzan

Cast: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella, Théo Christine and Laïka Blanc-Francard

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Heist crime thriller series

Language: French, English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi

Synopsis: Assane Diop returns in the fourth part of the French crime thriller. After spending years in prison, he hopes to rebuild his life and reunite with his family. However, new developments threaten his plans and draw him back into the elaborate schemes and disguises associated with his alter ego, Lupin.

Date: October 23

Shadow of the Ten Ninja

Director: Not announced

Cast: Not announced

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Historical action series

Language: Japanese

Synopsis: The series follows shadow warriors caught in political intrigue, betrayal and dangerous confrontations in feudal Japan.

Date: October 23

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