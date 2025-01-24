Disney+ Hotstar to stream Coldplay live on January 26

CHENNAI: Coldplay is on a world tour and will be performing in Ahmedabad on January 26. They recently performed in Mumbai, catching the attention of the country. As a new attempt, Disney+ Hotstar is all set to livestream the Ahmedabad concert.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sanjog Gupta, CEO of JioStar, said, “At Disney+ Hotstar, we have revolutionised India's entertainment and sports consumption by captivating viewers with unparalleled immersive experiences and consistently delivering value to our partners, advertisers and audiences. Our partnership with Coldplay reflects our commitment to bringing iconic cultural experiences to audiences nationwide. By leveraging our advanced technology and unmatched reach, we are breaking the barriers around privileged access to premium entertainment, and making it available for all, fostering a shared celebration.”

In the announcement shared by the platform, Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, expressed his excitement about performing in India's largest stadium. The Ahmedabad performance of Coldplay’s globally acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour is part of the band’s record-breaking journey that has reshaped the live music landscape. Recognised as the highest-grossing rock tour of all time, the tour celebrates music, sustainability, and creativity.