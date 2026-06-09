Dhurandhar The Revenge becomes JioHotstar's biggest digital launch with 50 million viewers

Connected TV drives majority of viewership

According to JioHotstar, nearly 60 per cent of the film's total watch-time came through Connected TV devices, highlighting the growing trend of audiences watching films together on larger screens at home.

The film generated strong engagement across metros and smaller towns, continuing its popularity beyond its theatrical run.

Alok Jain, Head of Hindi and English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV and Studios), JioStar, said the response to the film had been "extraordinary" and reflected the platform's ability to connect blockbuster content with audiences at scale.