Dhurandhar The Revenge becomes JioHotstar's biggest digital launch with 50 million viewers

CHENNAI: Dhurandhar The Revenge has become the biggest-ever digital launch on JioHotstar, recording 50 million viewers within its opening weekend on the streaming platform.
The film, which streamed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, expanded its reach significantly after its OTT debut, with viewership reportedly growing to nearly five times its theatrical opening weekend audience.
According to JioHotstar, nearly 60 per cent of the film's total watch-time came through Connected TV devices, highlighting the growing trend of audiences watching films together on larger screens at home.
The film generated strong engagement across metros and smaller towns, continuing its popularity beyond its theatrical run.
Alok Jain, Head of Hindi and English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV and Studios), JioStar, said the response to the film had been "extraordinary" and reflected the platform's ability to connect blockbuster content with audiences at scale.
The digital premiere was accompanied by a special RAW & Undekha version of the film, along with a 30-minute pre-show featuring behind-the-scenes footage, cast interactions and exclusive content.
The additional content helped create a larger event around the film's streaming debut and encouraged repeat viewing among audiences, according to the platform.
The strong performance of Dhurandhar The Revenge follows the success of the franchise's first instalment, Dhurandhar, which had recorded more than 32 million video views within three days of its title drop on JioHotstar.
The platform said the success of both films demonstrates the growing demand for large-scale Indian content across streaming audiences.
The film's digital premiere also attracted more than 50 brand associations and 13 major sponsors.
Dhurandhar The Revenge is currently streaming on JioHotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.