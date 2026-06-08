Dacoit tops Prime Video charts after OTT release

CHENNAI: Actor Adivi Sesh and actress Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit: A Love Story has reached the No.1 spot on Prime Video following its OTT release.
The film, directed by Shaneil Deo, also features Anurag Kashyap in a key role. The action-romantic drama had released in theatres earlier and recently premiered on the streaming platform.
Audience response after OTT debut
The film has received strong viewership on Prime Video, with audiences responding positively to the performances and action sequences. The chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur has also drawn attention after the OTT release.
Adivi Sesh said he was grateful for the audience response and called the film reaching the top spot-on Prime Video “truly special”.
Sesh continues run of content-driven films
Over the years, Adivi Sesh has acted in films including Kshanam, Goodachari, Major and HIT: The Second Case. With Dacoit, the actor has added another successful film to his career.
Adivi Sesh is currently filming the pan-India spy thriller G2 (the sequel to Goodachari) and has committed to starring in an untitled romantic drama directed by Rahul Ravindran.
Mrunal Thakur's upcoming films include the suspense thriller Pooja Meri Jaan and the highly anticipated pan-India action film Raaka.
Industry observers said the film’s theatrical buzz and word-of-mouth response contributed to its OTT performance. The success of Dacoit: A Love Story on Prime Video has further expanded its reach among audiences beyond theatres.