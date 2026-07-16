Check out 5 discovery+ documentaries that delve into India's faith and history

CHENNAI: As the festive season approaches, discovery+ has curated a line-up of documentaries and series that delve into India's spiritual traditions, ancient temples, mythology and archaeological discoveries.
The collection features five titles that explore the country's rich cultural heritage.
The documentary takes viewers through the centuries-old Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, exploring its origins, traditions and cultural significance. It captures the scale of the annual festival and the devotion that draws millions of pilgrims every year.
Set in Assam's Kamakhya Temple, the documentary examines the rituals and beliefs surrounding one of India's most revered spiritual sites. It also explores the temple's annual phenomenon and its significance through expert perspectives and on-ground narratives.
The series hosted by author Amish Tripathi traces the stories, symbolism and influence of Lord Shiva across temples, pilgrimage centres and ancient traditions. It combines mythology, history and expert commentary to offer insights into one of Hinduism's most revered deities.
Renowned historian William Dalrymple explores the stories behind India's iconic monuments, sacred landmarks and ancient sites, uncovering histories, and mysteries that have shaped the country's cultural legacy.
This Neeraj Pandey's documentary revisits the archaeological excavation at Sinauli in Uttar Pradesh, examining discoveries such as chariots and artifacts that have challenged existing theories about India's early civilisations.