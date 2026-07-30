Check out 5 Discovery+ documentaries that celebrate tigers and Asia's wild heritage

CHENNAI: As International Tiger Day is observed on July 29, discovery+ has five documentaries that explore the lives of tigers, India's conservation efforts and Asia's diverse wildlife.
Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, it showcases Asia journeys across the continent's diverse landscapes, from the Himalayas and dense jungles to deserts and coral reefs. The series showcases rare wildlife behaviour and highlights the remarkable species that inhabit Asia's ecosystems.
Inspired by true events, Tiger 24 follows the story of a legendary tiger whose encounters with nearby villages spark one of India's most debated human-wildlife conflicts. The documentary examines the balance between conservation and human safety in shared landscapes.
Tigerland takes viewers into India's tiger reserves, where conservationists, forest officials and local communities work together to protect the country's national animal. It highlights the ongoing efforts to preserve tiger habitats and ensure their survival.
Tiger Legacy traces the story of tiger conservation in India, exploring the successes, challenges and continued efforts to safeguard the species. The documentary features expert insights and examines the role of conservation initiatives, scientific research and community participation.
Set in Kanha National Park, Tiger Guardians of Kanha focuses on the forest guards and frontline conservationists working to protect India's tiger population. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges they face in safeguarding one of the country's most celebrated wildlife habitats.