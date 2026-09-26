Charlie Cox's 'Daredevil: Born Again' to conclude after Season 3

Actor Charlie Cox starrer 'Daredevil: Born Again', which features him as the blind lawyer-turned-vigilante, will conclude with the upcoming Season 3, reported Variety.

Notably, the third and final season completed its production a few months ago, and is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2027. Co-creator and showrunner Dario Scardapane has also exited the series, which is in the midst of post-production.

Cox made his debut as the blind hero on Netflix's 'Daredevil', which ran for three seasons from 2015-2018 and kicked off the mini, street-level Marvel universe on the steamer. It spawned 'Jessica Jones', 'Luke Cage', and 'Iron Fist' spinoffs and culminated with the team-up series 'The Defenders'.