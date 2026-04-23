Brothers and Sisters to premiere in May

CHENNAI: Director Chidambaram Manivannan’s latest web series Brothers and Sisters, featuring actor Bose Venkat and Gayathri Shastry in the lead, is to premiere on OTT in May this year.
The family drama will be streamed on Jio Hotstar. From the makers of the hit show Uppu Puli Kaaram, the series brings a fresh, engaging take on modern family dynamics, blending humour, emotion, and everyday relatability.
Sources in the know say that at its core, Brothers and Sisters will be a family drama centered around four siblings, with their own distinct careers and personalities, while staying deeply connected through the bonds of family.