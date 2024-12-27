'Bridgerton' season 4 cast reunites for table read as filming continues

LONDON: The highly anticipated fourth season of 'Bridgerton' is officially underway, and fans are getting a glimpse of the new and familiar faces that will light up Regency-era London.

With filming in full swing, the cast gathered for a table read, marking another milestone in the production of the Netflix series. In a festive treat for fans, 'Bridgerton's official Instagram account shared behind-the-scenes photos of the cast, both new and returning, from their table read.

The post, captioned "Rejoice for it is the season of joy and merriment!", was released as a Christmas gift to 'Bridgerton' fans. The images showed cast members in casual attire, taking a break from their period costumes, offering fans a sneak peek into the production process.

The table read marked the first official reunion of the cast since filming began in September at Shepperton Studios in the UK, as per Deadline.

With the show's focus now turning to Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson), fans were treated to a first look at the dynamic between Benedict and his love interest, Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha.

The couple, who were introduced as the central romance of the season, posed together for photos during the event, in stark contrast to their lavish onscreen personas. Alongside Thompson and Ha, several key returning cast members joined the table read.

These included Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd), and Hyacinth Bridgerton (Florence Hunt). Also present were fan favourites like Lady Agatha Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker). New faces joining the cast this season included Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun and Isabella Wei as Posy Li, as per Deadline.

Season 4 will shift its focus to Benedict Bridgerton, the bohemian second son of the 'Bridgerton' family. Despite seeing both his older and younger brothers happily married, Benedict remains reluctant to settle down.

However, his world changes when he meets the mysterious Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball, sparking a romance that promises to be full of intrigue