Asif Ali-starrer 'Rekhachithram' to release on OTT on March 7

CHENNAI: Director Jofin T Chacko’s highly acclaimed Malayalam mystery crime thriller ‘Rekhachithram' is now all set to make its much-anticipated OTT debut.

The film is to be streamed on the OTT platform Sony LIV from March 7 this year.

Produced by Venu Kunnappilly under the production house Kavya Film Company, the film, during its theatrical release, managed to impress audiences.

It set cash registers ringing at the box office, with its collections going well past the impressive Rs 75-crore mark.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Malakkappara, ‘Rekhachithram’ follows police inspector Vivek as he delves into a perplexing suicide case. What begins as a straightforward investigation soon spirals into a mirage of secrets, leading him to a long-buried missing person’s case tied to a mysterious film shoot. The film’s gripping narrative, unexpected twists and stellar performances have earned it widespread critical acclaim.

Talking about the film’s OTT release, Asif Ali, who plays the lead character of Vivek in the film, says, "Bringing Vivek to life was both a challenge and a privilege. This film keeps audiences guessing, blurring the lines between truth and deception in ways they won’t see coming. The overwhelming love it received in theatres was incredible, and I’m thrilled that more people will get to experience it on Sony LIV. Whether you're watching it for the first time or revisiting it, the suspense will grip you all over again."

The film boasts of a powerhouse ensemble cast, including Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, and Harisree Ashokan.

Music for the film has been composed by Mujeeb Majeed and choreography is by Santhy Master. The film’s screenplay has been jointly penned by John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil, while the story of the thriller is by Ramu Sunil.



