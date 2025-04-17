Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre’s new series based on Delhi's infamous criminals Ranga-Billa

MUMBAI: Actors Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre have commenced working on an upcoming web series in New Delhi, which is directed by Prosit Roy.

The show is reportedly based on the infamous Ranga and Billa, who were involved in a notorious 1978 case in Delhi, where they kidnapped and murdered two teenagers, Sanjay and Geeta Chopra.

A source close to the production shared, “The team has been researching the case in detail for months now. The show, which has commenced shooting in the capital, will focus on the events as they unfolded following the murder case. It’s being treated with sensitivity and aims to show how deeply the case affected Delhi. The shoot is currently ongoing in various parts of the city.”

The upcoming series aims to capture the details of the crime and its impact on the people of Delhi at the time and takes an investigative look into the case that followed the murders. The makers have not officially confirmed the storyline, but sources suggest it closely follows these very real-life incidents.

The two children were abducted by Kuljeet Singh, known as Ranga, and Jasbir Singh, known as Billa, who initially intended to steal a car but later changed plans after finding the children inside.

The case shook the entire nation and led to widespread public outrage. It also played a significant role in the development of stricter laws related to kidnapping and child safety.

On April 15, Ali spoke about juggling between shooting for 'Rakht Brahmand' and playing a real-life-inspired role in Prosit Roy’s crime thriller. He said that the mental shift between the two projects is immense.

Ali shared, “I have always been drawn to stories that push me out of my comfort zone. Rakhtbrahmand is an expansive period drama, a genre I’ve never explored at this scale, while Prosit Roy’s thriller is raw and intense.”

He added, The mental shift required between these projects is immense, but that’s what excites me as an actor. I thrive on unpredictability, and this phase is allowing me to explore the full spectrum of my craft.”

The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan in the upcoming movie “Thug Life,” directed by Mani Ratnam. He also has the “Rule Breakers,” which is a real-life-inspired Hollywood film about the wonderful groups of courageous girls.

Ali’s other projects include Anurag Basu’s “Metro… In Dino” and “Lahore 1947.”



