'Akka' teaser out: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte's gangstar series to premiere on Oct 30

Netflix shared the teaser for the series on Saturday to mark Keerthy's birthday. Along with the teaser, the makers also announced the premiere date.

The teaser introduces Keerthy as Bhavani and Radhika as Rudra, two women at the centre of the story. Their characters appear to hold positions of influence in Pernuru, where competing interests and differing views set the stage for a clash.

Produced by YRF Entertainment, 'Akka' marks the directorial debut of Dharmaraj Shetty, who has also written the series. The story is set in Pernuru, a kingdom shaped by generations of women who built, governed and protected it, with tradition, power struggles and rivalries forming the backdrop.