Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani in gritty crime drama Isakapatnam

Directed by Garry BH, with writing by Prashant Ragathi and dialogues by Tajuddin Syed, the series promises a gritty revenge story packed with unexpected twists and emotionally driven conflicts.

Produced by Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra under the banner of Tamada Media Productions. With its mix of action, crime and emotional drama, Isakapatnam will begin streaming exclusively on Prime Video from July 2.