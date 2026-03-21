Aishwarya Arjun's Seetha Payanam to release on OTT on this date

CHENNAI: Niranjan Sudhindra and Aishwarya Arjun's Seetha Payanam is set to begin streaming on the Sun NXT from March 21.
The romantic drama, directed and produced by Arjun Sarja, revolves around the chef Seetha who survives an accident and falls for a stranger Abhishek, who hides a secret. When truth surfaces, she has to choose between love, honesty and her future.
Seetha Payanam will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
The cast also includes Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Dhruva Sarja, Posani Krishna Murali. The music is backed by Anup Rubens.
Seetha Payanam was theatrically released on February 14 and received mixed reviews from the audience.