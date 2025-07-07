Actress gets more space to showcase skills on OTT, says Vaani Kapoor

CHENNAI: Actor Vaani Kapoor is making her streaming debut with Mandala Murders, a mythological crime thriller. The series will stream on Netflix from July 25.

Talking about the series, the actor said, “I’m venturing into bolder territory and taking centre stage in a thriller that pushes me both physically and psychologically. It is a genre I’ve never explored before. Taking this fearless leap has challenged me to discover new layers of intensity, grit, and vulnerability, which I believe are essential for truly compelling storytelling.”

She added, “A new wave of actresses is breaking barriers, taking on adrenaline-charged roles, showing that raw strength and deep emotion can thrive side by side on screen. Indian actresses are now fearlessly leading the action genre, something that was long overdue, and we’re finally seeing a shift in the landscape.”

The actor further spoke about how OTT is expanding the scope for actresses. She stated, “I love streaming because an actress gets more meatier projects and roles to show our craft onscreen, which is more often limited when it comes to theatrical movies as it’s mostly centred around our male actors.”

Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mandala Murders also features Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. YRF Entertainment has produced the series.