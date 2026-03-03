Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan's With Love to release on OTT on this date

CHENNAI: The Tamil romantic comedy film With Love, which received positive audience response in theatres, will be released on the OTT platform Netflix from March 6, following its theatrical release on February 6.
The film will be released on the platform in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.
With Love stars Abishan Jeevinth, known for directing Tourist Family, and Anaswara Rajan as lead actors, alongside Harish Kumar, Kavya Anil, Sacchin Nachiappan, Theni Murugan and Saravanan. It is directed by Madhan, backed by Soundarya Rajinikanth's Zion films, in association with MRP Entertainment.
The movie revolves around Sathya reluctantly agreeing to a blind date arranged by his sister and meets Monisha. They discover they attended the same school years ago. Bonding over shared memories and old crushes, they reconnect with their past and grow closer.
The music of With Love is composed by Sean Roldan.