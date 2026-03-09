Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to make streaming debut on SonyLIV

The film, a remake of the Spanish movie "Champions", featured Aamir as Gulshan Arora, an assistant coach of a major basketball team. After being fired from his job, his life takes an unexpected turn when a drunk-driving incident lands him in court.

He is given a choice between serving jail time or completing 90 days of community service, which involves coaching a team of neurodivergent players and training them for a basketball tournament.

In July 2025, a month after the film's debut in theatres, Aamir had opted to bypass traditional OTT platforms and instead release "Sitaare Zameen Par" directly on his YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies under a pay-per-view model, allowing viewers to watch the film by paying around Rs 100 per view.