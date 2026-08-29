Check out 5 Vijay films that delivered unforgettable hero-villain clashes

Released in 2007, Pokkiri brought Vijay and Prakash Raj together in one of their memorable hero-antagonist clashes. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film stars Vijay as Thamizh and Asin as Shruthi, while Prakash Raj plays the ruthless gangster Ali Bhai. Vadivelu and Napoleon are also part of the cast. The film follows a seemingly fearless hitman who gets caught in a dangerous underworld battle while hiding his real identity and mission. Vijay's character, who appears to be a fearless hitman, gradually reveals his real intentions, leading to a tense confrontation with Ali Bhai.