10 nature documentaries to watch, from diverse wildlife across Asia to China's rare species

CHENNAI: Whether its a pair of cheetahs raising nine cubs, elephants navigating a changing world, or predators battling for survival under the cover of darkness, nature documentaries continue to deliver some of the most compelling stories on screen.
Here's a look at 10 wildlife titles
Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, this seven-part BBC series explores Asia's diverse landscapes, from the Gobi Desert to the jungles of Borneo, capturing never seen before animal behaviour across the continent.
Set in South Africa's Karoo reserve, the documentary follows two female cheetahs that come together to raise nine cubs, documenting an extraordinary story of starvation, injury, kidnapping and ultimate triumph.
Where to watch: JioTV
Focusing on Africa's apex predators, particularly leopards, the series uses advanced night vision technology to reveal territorial battles, hunting strategies and the harsh realities of survival in the wild.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Narrated by Sir Stephen Fry, the documentary ventures into China's hidden nature reserves, showcasing rare wildlife, like giant panda club and Siberian tigers, across some of the country's most isolated habitats.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This documentary explores the fascinating courtship rituals of animals, examining the unusual and often humorous ways different species compete to find mates and ensure the survival of their genes.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Shot across Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, the feature offers an intimate look at elephant herds, highlighting their intelligence, social bonds and the environmental challenges they face.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This series examines how animals adapt to some of the world's toughest environments, using camouflage, strategy and strength to survive constant competition between predators and prey.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Exploring Japan's lesser-known wilderness, the documentary showcases wildlife thriving across snowy mountains, subtropical islands and volcanic landscapes alongside human civilisation.
Where to watch: Prime Video
The five-part series uncovers the hidden wildlife of Denmark, following the lives of animals across forests, coastlines and open landscapes while highlighting nature's everyday dramas.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Set in Kenya's iconic Masai Mara, the documentary chronicles the lives of lions, leopards, cheetahs and migrating herds, capturing the delicate balance between predators and prey in one of Africa's most celebrated ecosystems.
Where to watch: Prime Video