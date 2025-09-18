Musician Post Malone to perform in Guwahati in December

NEW DELHI: Global superstar Post Malone is set to perform his first-ever solo headline show in India’s Northeast, with a concert scheduled in Guwahati, Assam.

The show, produced by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with Live Nation and the Government of Assam, will be held at Guwahat's Khanapara Veterinary Ground on December 8 and mark Malone’s debut stadium performance in the region.

Post Malone previously performed in Mumbai in 2022 as part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert, a charitable event aimed at raising awareness about hunger and malnutrition.

In a statement, BookMyShow stated that the Northeast has emerged as a significant hub for India’s live entertainment industry, driven by a young, engaged audience and a rich musical heritage.

According to BookMyShow’s Throwback 2024 report, live events in tier-2 cities grew by 682 percent, with the Northeast leading this surge.

Recognising this potential, BookMyShow signed a memorandum of understanding with the Assam government earlier this year to develop the state’s live entertainment ecosystem.

Post Malone’s concert is the first milestone of this partnership.

“Post Malone represents the very best of contemporary global music, an artist whose unique sound and persona resonate with millions across the world. To bring him exclusively to Guwahati opens a powerful new chapter for live music in the Northeast,” Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events, BookMyShow, said.

Padmapani Bora, Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation, said, “Assam is endowed with rich heritage, music and culture. By hosting Post Malone for his first and only performance in India’s Northeast, we aim to boost concert tourism and position the state as a destination for international entertainment.”

Post Malone, a multiple Grammy award-nominated artist, recently completed his record-breaking North American and European tours..

Tickets for Post Malone’s performance in Guwahati will be available beginning September 20th at 12 pm on BookMyShow.