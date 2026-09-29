MP govt honours music director Shantanu Moitra with National Lata Mangeshkar Award

The award was presented at a function held in Indore, the birthplace of Mangeshkar, on her 97th birth anniversary. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined the event via video conference.

Remembering Mangeshkar, Yadav said her songs reflected every shade of life, including devotion to God, patriotism, friendship, joy, love and separation.

"From classical and light music to folk music, the diversity of her singing was remarkable," he said.

Yadav also praised Moitra's contribution to Indian music, saying he had enriched the country's musical landscape with his talent.