MP govt honours music director Shantanu Moitra with National Lata Mangeshkar Award

INDORE: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday conferred the National Lata Mangeshkar Award 2026 on music director Shantanu Moitra for his outstanding contribution to light music.
The award was presented at a function held in Indore, the birthplace of Mangeshkar, on her 97th birth anniversary. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined the event via video conference.
Remembering Mangeshkar, Yadav said her songs reflected every shade of life, including devotion to God, patriotism, friendship, joy, love and separation.
"From classical and light music to folk music, the diversity of her singing was remarkable," he said.
Yadav also praised Moitra's contribution to Indian music, saying he had enriched the country's musical landscape with his talent.
Musician Moitra thanked the Madhya Pradesh government for the honour and said receiving an award named after Mangeshkar in her birthplace and on her birth anniversary was an emotional and proud moment for him.
Moitra, who composed music for films such as 'Parineeta', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', '3 Idiots' and '12th Fail', recalled working with Mangeshkar, noting that she always sang with complete seriousness, preparation and dedication.
The National Lata Mangeshkar Award, instituted in 1984 by the Madhya Pradesh Culture Department, is an annual honour designed to encourage artistic excellence in light music.
Over the years, noted personalities including Naushad, Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle have received the award.
Mangeshkar was born in Indore on September 28, 1929. She died in Mumbai on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92.