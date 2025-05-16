Miss World 2025 contestants witness hand-woven saree making, visit Narasimha temple

HYDERABAD: The Miss World 2025 contestants have witnessed the making of famous handwoven IKAT sarees and also offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narasimha temple at Yadagirigutta near here.

Twenty-five contestants from Africa visited Pochampally village, which had bagged the 'Best World Tourism Village' tag awarded by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The contestants, who were accorded a traditional welcome at the Pochampally on Thursday, were delighted to witness the complex process of making the IKAT sarees.

Some of them tried their hand at spinning cotton using a spinning wheel.

At an amphitheatre in the village, the contestants were elated to watch a fashion show featuring Indian women in IKAT and handloom sarees. They cheered the women with applause.

The beauty queens were captivated by the music of 'kinnera' and 'dappu' instruments played by the local artistes. They tried their hand at folk instruments and danced to the music.

Thoroughly enjoying the proceedings, the contestants got their hands mehendi tattooed by local artistes and posed for photos.

Meanwhile, a group of Miss World contestants from nine countries visited the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha temple at Yadagirigutta in traditional Indian attire, wearing sarees.

The Miss World competitors, who were explained the significance of the temple, participated in 'Deeparadhana' (lighting the traditional lamps).

They had the darshan of the presiding deity, and the temple priests gave them blessings.

Enchanted by the architectural splendour of the temple, the contestants joined local women in performing the traditional 'Kolaatam' dance played using sticks.

As part of its broader vision, the Telangana government has drawn up an action plan to leverage the global event to promote the state as a tourist destination, enhance the state’s international profile and attract investments.

During their stay, the Miss World contestants are touring several key tourist attractions across the state.

They undertook a heritage walk at the historic Charminar here on May 13 and visited Ramappa temple in Mulugu district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on May 14.

The Miss World 2025 contest began with a glittering ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 31.