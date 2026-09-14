Mammootty, Adoor Gopalakrishnan reunite after three decades for 'Padayaatra'; Trailer out

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mammootty and director Adoor Gopalakrishnan have reunited on the screen after more than three decades for the film 'Padayaatra'. The makers have finally released the trailer of the movie.

Produced by Mammootty Kampany, 'Padayaatra' is the banner's eighth production. As per the trailer, the film features the actor as a doctor and appears to be a social drama centred on human values.

The one minute and fourteen seconds trailer introduces Mammootty as a doctor who strives to give free treatment to his patients, leading to suspicions among the villagers.