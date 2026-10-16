Kiran Rao backs Imran Khan after FRRO directs him to leave India

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Kiran Rao on Friday came out in support of actor Imran Khan, who has been asked to leave the country by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai for participating in demonstrations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Khan, an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder who has acted in several Bollywood films including 'I Hate Luv Storys' (2010) and 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' (2011), was served the notice by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for allegedly violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act.
"43 years old. 40 of those years in India. Studied here, worked here, succeeded here, failed here, loved here and fought here,” Rao, who is the ex-wife of Khan's uncle Aamir Khan, wrote in her Instagram Story.
On October 10, Khan had participated in an agitation at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, where protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Police had briefly detained Khan, his partner Lekha Washington and cousin Zayn Marie Khan during the demonstration.
The actor had shared a photograph from the police vehicle on social media and wrote, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”
Speaking to reporters before his detention, the actor said, "I don’t have demands. I’m here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I’m here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted, why people’s voices are being suppressed.”
The FRRO notice against the actor was issued following a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, who alleged that Imran participated in the CJP protest despite holding a US passport and an OCI card.
The actor's lawyer has confirmed that he will challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court.