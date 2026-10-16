Kiran Rao backs Imran Khan after FRRO directs him to leave India

Khan, an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder who has acted in several Bollywood films including 'I Hate Luv Storys' (2010) and 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' (2011), was served the notice by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for allegedly violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act.

"43 years old. 40 of those years in India. Studied here, worked here, succeeded here, failed here, loved here and fought here,” Rao, who is the ex-wife of Khan's uncle Aamir Khan, wrote in her Instagram Story.

On October 10, Khan had participated in an agitation at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, where protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.