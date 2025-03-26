Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery case heads to trial

WASHINGTON: Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is set to testify in a Paris trial next month, nearly a decade after she was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris apartment.

The incident, which occurred on October 3, 2016, during Paris Fashion Week, saw Kardashian bound and gagged by masked men who reportedly stole an estimated USD 10 million worth of jewellery, including a USD 4 million ring gifted to her by then-husband Kanye West.

People magazine reported that Kardashian will take the stand in May to recount her ordeal to a jury.

The trial, which is expected to begin next month, will see 12 people stand trial in connection with the robbery.

Kardashian has previously spoken about the traumatic experience, including during an episode of her reality TV show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' in 2017.

She recounted how she was awoken in the middle of the night by the sound of footsteps and was subsequently tied up and held at gunpoint.

"Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up," she recalled, as quoted by People magazine.

"They dragged me out onto the hallway on top of the stairs," Kardashian recounted, adding, "That's when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs."

Reflecting on her moment of fear, she added, "I had a split second to decide--do I try to run? But if I do, they might shoot me in the back. It makes me so upset to think about it."

The robbery was widely reported at the time, with many speculating about how the thieves had managed to gain access to Kardashian's apartment.