Kapil Sharma wins ‘Global Entertainer of the Year’ award, recalls humble beginnings 20 years ago

NEW DELHI: Kapil Sharma, the renowned stand-up comedian, television host, and actor, was honoured with the Global Entertainer of the Year Award at NDTV's Indian of the Year Awards 2024 here on Friday.

Reflecting on his remarkable journey, Kapil shared a humorous yet heartfelt memory.

He recalled, “Aaj se 20 saal pehlay main ishi hotel main kisi singer ke sath aaya tha perform karne as a chorus singer…background singer. Aaj 20 saal baad, mujhe usi hotel main award mil raha hai. I am really really thankful to God. (20 years ago, I came to this hotel to perform as a chorus singer with another artist. And today, 20 years later, I am receiving an award in the same hotel. I am really, really thankful to God). We were the background singers. And, today, I am receiving an award here. I feel great."

Noted artist Kapil then spoke about his eventful journey in the entertainment industry, saying, “When I started this show, they were not giving me more than 24 episodes. The show was made for a period of 3 months. And, today, it's been 12 years. My journey has been eventful. I started with theatre. I have spent a lot of years in Delhi and then I landed in Mumbai. I thank God for showing me the path. After I got selected for a reality show, things changed. It was my first time on a flight. I felt great. There have been ups and downs but I think this is life.”

He also shared his thoughts on the growing obsession with social media: “We are too absorbed in social media. We want to know what the US has said to Ukraine but we have no clue if our father has fallen in the bathroom next door.”

Kapil further added, “By spending a lot of time on social media, we are giving people the opportunity to enter into our world. I think we should minimise the use of social networking sites. I have been practising this for the last few months. I have restricted my time on the platforms. I know there can be a lot of reasons for a person to spend time on social media. We all don't have a similar setting and there are circumstances that change the course of things. But yes, don't forget that every day calls for a fresh start.”