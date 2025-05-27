Janet Jackson honoured with Icon Award at 2025 American Music Awards

WASHINGTON (US): The 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) took place at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, with Janet Jackson being one of the night's biggest winners.

Jackson, who performed on television for the first time in seven years, was honoured with the Icon Award for her contributions to music.

The official Instagram handle of the American Music Awards shared a video of Janet Jackson's acceptance speech, in which she expressed her gratitude for the award and said, "I don't consider myself an icon."

She attributed her success to hard work, dedication, and the support of her family and fans. "My family, myself, our dream was to... It wasn't ever to be famous, we weren't always like that. We always had a special love for music, dancing, and singing," she said.

Jackson emphasised that her story is "truly an American story," adding, "This would have only happened in America."

She expressed her hope that she has been an inspiration to others and artists to follow their dreams and succeed. Jackson thanked her family, who have been her biggest supporters, and her fans, and said, "Because of you and God, I'm standing right here."

She also expressed her gratitude to the AMAs for the honour and encouraged the audience to "keep God in every part of your life."

Other notable winners at the 2025 AMAs included Eminem for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, SZA for Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song, and Becky G for Favorite Female Latin Artist.