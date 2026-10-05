"I've been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years": Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on IT raid reports

She posted a statement on Instagram, claiming that the search was not related to her in any way.

"It's heartbreaking to see that There's a growing trend amongst the self styled online reporters & some main stream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts. Let's therefore set the record straight once for all. The search was not pertaining to me," Rakul wrote.

Rakul emphasised that she has been paying her taxes since the age of 20 and stated that she is not involved in "any kind of illegal foreign remittance in personal capacity."