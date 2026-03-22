It is dance over anything for me, says Subiksha

The performance witnessed a large number of audience members who praised Subiksha’s performance and she couldn’t thank her guru, her mom, Padma Krishna Moorthy. “She did the nattuvangam for my performance, which made it even more special. From my childhood, she ensured that I trained Bharatanatyam regularly and stayed in touch. The best part is, she accompanies me to the shooting spot, so we take online classes together and she takes over from me when I am filming my portions. The result of that is the audience’s praise who saw me performing in the temple. I would like to perform in other temples too in future,” she remarks. The actor performed for Pushpanjali and Ganesha Kauthuvam, Theruvil Varano, Karunai Deivame Karpagame, Kandanaal Mudhalai, and a Thillana in Hindolam raaga. “It is typical of a dancer to perform in a single stretch. It was this art form that moulded me well as an actor,” she tells us.

On the workfront, Subiksha has been listening to scripts. “Having even done female centric roles, I would love to do a dance-based script some time soon. I have been listening to scripts and have found a couple of scripts in Tamil and a Telugu script interesting. An official announcement on these will be made soon,” she signs off.