India's emerging concert hub Guwahati all set to host Guns N' Roses

The band members arrived in the city Sunday to cheers from waiting music enthusiasts at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

This is the first time Guns N' Roses is performing in the Northeast. It has played five concerts in India till date - Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram in 2012, Mumbai in 2025 and Bengaluru on November 14.

Helmed by frontman Axl Rose, the brand also comprises Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Melissa Reese and Isaac Carpenter.

Guns N' Roses will perform at the Khanapara Veterinary College ground here. Rock veterans Parikrama will open the show, which is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Guwahati is slowing getting into the top gear as far as international concerts are concerned. Last December, American singer-rapper Post Malone performed in the city.