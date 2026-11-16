India's emerging concert hub Guwahati all set to host Guns N' Roses

GUWAHATI: Legendary American band Guns N' Roses is all set to perform in India's emerging concert hub Guwahati Tuesday evening in the second leg of its two-concert tour of the country.
The band members arrived in the city Sunday to cheers from waiting music enthusiasts at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.
This is the first time Guns N' Roses is performing in the Northeast. It has played five concerts in India till date - Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram in 2012, Mumbai in 2025 and Bengaluru on November 14.
Helmed by frontman Axl Rose, the brand also comprises Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Melissa Reese and Isaac Carpenter.
Guns N' Roses will perform at the Khanapara Veterinary College ground here. Rock veterans Parikrama will open the show, which is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.
Guwahati is slowing getting into the top gear as far as international concerts are concerned. Last December, American singer-rapper Post Malone performed in the city.
Neighbouring city Shillong has hosted several notable international bands and artistes including Def Leppard (March), Bryan Adams (December, 2024) and Europe (November 2024).
Naman Pugalia, chief business officer (live events) at BookMyShow says the next phase of India's live entertainment growth will be defined by building entirely new cultural and entertainment hubs.
"The Northeast represents one of the most compelling opportunities in that journey, combining a rich musical heritage with a highly engaged audience and a rapidly evolving ecosystem," Pugalia told PTI.
A survey done earlier this year claimed a structured pipeline of marquee live events could generate over Rs 700 crore in cumulative economic impact within Assam over the next five year.
The survey conducted by BookMyShow in collaboration with Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (ATDC) and EY-Parthenon, a global strategy consulting arm of Ernst and Young (EY), examined the economic, tourism, workforce and cultural impact of live entertainment in Assam following Post Malone's concert.