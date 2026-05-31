In memoriam | Actor Sathyendra (1960-2026): The man we saw everywhere but nobody knew

I first met Sathyendra at a talk by a feminist playwright over a decade ago. As usual, he asked the first question, one that was weird and random, but which she nevertheless tried to answer politely. However, he was not done. He continued speaking into the mic about feminism, body politics, and much more. I would go on to see him at many more events over the next few years, asking questions that revealed his wealth of knowledge and, at times, arguing his point, even when it seemed incomprehensible. Often, volunteers would hesitate to give him the microphone, while others who knew who he was would welcome him warmly. At a screening at filmmaker-cinematographer Rajiv Menon's Mindscreen Film Institute, Charles Britto recalls, Sathyendra was warmly introduced as a friend.

Sathyendra: A man of many parts

Beyond his audacious, relentless patron-of-the-arts persona, Sathyendra was a man who deeply desired connection, as was evident in how he would keep looking at you, eager for a conversation, and would, more often than not, be surrounded by admiring youngsters. “People who saw him or interacted as a public person at events only saw his ubiquitous presence, raw interest for art, people, interactions. At times many saw him as an uncouth, ill-kempt failed artist. Rarely did they see a heartful person craving affection and recognition,” says Krishna Kumar (KK), Artistic Director, Masquerade Chennai, who worked with him in English and German plays across a 40-year association. “Sathyendra was living a lonely, nomadic life for 40 years, on his own terms but he needed people around him.”