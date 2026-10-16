Imran Khan’s partner Lekha Washington breaks silence after actor asked to leave India

On October 15, Imran was issued a notice by the Mumbai Police asking him to leave India by October 28, days after he participated in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Action has been taken against Imran under Sections 7 and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, and the actor has received a copy of the notice. The actor was detained by the police on October 10 in connection with the protest.

The action has been taken against Imran under the relevant provisions of the Immigration Act for allegedly participating in such a protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

After the actor was ordered to leave India, his partner Lekha shared a picture of them from the prison van after they were detained on October 10.

Lekha captioned the picture: "Just” along with a gamut of heart emojis.

Imran Khan is now set to approach the Bombay High Court to challenge the notice issued by the FRRO.

Imran is considering filing a Writ Petition in the Bombay High Court against the notice from FRRO and for which he has engaged MZM Legal LLp as his counsel. Zulfiqar Memon, the managing partner of MZM Legal, was contacted for his input on the matter. He refused to comment at this stage