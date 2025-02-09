Here’s what Ananya Panday is gorging on guilt free in Chennai

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday is currently in Chennai and enjoying indulging in culinary treats there guilt-free.

Ananya took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a plateful of idli with podi. The actress did not add any caption to the picture but added a geo-tag which read “Chennai, India.”

The actress did not share any details about her visit to Chennai.

Last week, Ananya excelled in her first-ever megaformer class, a high-intensity workout that is known for its combination of pilates, strength training, and cardio.

For the unversed, a megaformer class is a high-intensity, low-impact workout that utilizes the Megaformer machine to tone and strengthen the body. The megaformer is designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and endurance.

Ananya reposted a photo shared by her fitness coach Namrata Purohit on her Instagram stories. The fitness coach posted a photo of the actress and wrote, “@ananyapanday’s first megaformer class, and she found it very fun and easy. Right, Ananya?.”

Resharing the post, the 'Student of the Year 2' actress wrote, “Mega tough.”

The workout targets the entire body with a focus on strength, flexibility, and endurance. The Megaformer class is popular among fitness enthusiasts for its intense and effective training regimen.

The actress had also shared a sneak peek into her Trataka meditation, a practice that involves staring at a single point or object to achieve a state of deep meditation.

In the image, the actress was seen staring at a lit candle placed on a table in a corner of a dark room. The caption of the photo read, “Ananya Panday practicing #Trataka meditation. Focus, stillness, clarity.”

Ananya will next be starring in the romantic film "Chand Mera Dil," where she will share the screen with Lakshya Lalwani, who gained attention with his debut film "Kill."



