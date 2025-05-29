"He is sounding amazing": Pritam lauds actor Aditya Roy Kapur's music debut in 'Metro..In Dino'

MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who has already garnered a strong fan base with his performances in movies and series such as 'Aashiqui 2', 'Ludo', and 'The Night Manager' is now set to surprise his fans with his musical skills in the upcoming movie 'Metro...In Dino'.

At the recent musical launch of 'Metro... In Dino's' soulful track 'Zamaana Lage', music composer Pritam revealed that the actor Aditya Roy Kapur has lent his voice to the songs in the film.

Pritam lauded Aditya Kapur for his musical skills and said that the 'Aashiqui 2' actor has given his voice to multiple songs in the movie, as seen in several musical films.

At the 'Zamaana Lage' song launch event in Mumbai, Pritam said, "Musical-based stars sing their own songs, and in this too ('Metro...In Dino'), the musicals that have been filmed on Adi have been sung by him. He is sounding amazing."

This revelation has only amplified the anticipation for the film's soundtrack, which features a total of ten songs.

Speaking at the event, Aditya Roy Kapur expressed his admiration for the original film and how meaningful this project has been for him.

"It's very special for me. I was a big fan of the first film and love the movie and feel absolutely honoured to be part of the film and you know .. as an actor so when you are shooting the songs you have this beautiful words that you have to kind of act like you are singing them but it adds so much depth to everything and the songs always kind of take the story forward and I'm looking forward to hearing all 10 ..I haven't heard all of them. But I am sure it's gonna be amazing," said Aditya Roy Kapur at the song launch of the film 'Metro...In Dino' event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

'Zamaana Lage' song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, composed by Pritam, and the lyrics are by poet Qaisar Ul Jafri and Sandeep Shrivastava. The song is all about love and complex urban relationships.

After 'Life in a... Metro" and 'Ludo', 'Metro...In Dino' is the final chapter of Anurag Basu's trilogy of hyperlinked cinema. Backed by producer Bhushan Kumar, the film introduces a world of modern love and relationships.

The songs are composed by Pritam and bring back the creative collaboration between him and director Anurag Basu, known for crafting memorable musical narratives such as 'Ludo', 'Lie In A Metro', 'Gangster', and 'Barfi'.