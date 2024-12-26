Harris Jayaraj's son Samuel Nicholas debuts with Aiyaiyo

CHENNAI: Samuel Nicholas, who is the son of music composer Harris Jayaraj, has made his grand entry into the world of music. Rendering to his own composed version of Aiyaiyo, Samuel has also starred in the music video. Released by Think Music, the song is garnering positive responses from audiences.

The energetic song Aiyaiyo captures the joy, celebration, and vibrancy of today’s youth, with its theme revolving around women with diverse characteristics.

Talking about the song, Samuel Nicholas shared, "I started my musical journey as a chorus singer in the film 7aum Arivu. I have also been part of my father’s music concerts as a guitarist and a vocalist. I sang a song for the background score of Dev as well. It’s a great pleasure to be introduced as a music composer with the song Aiyaiyo."

From the age of four, Samuel Nicholas has been training in music under the curriculum of Trinity College of Music, making his musical journey notable from an early age.

The song Aiyaiyo is written by Mohan Raj and Samuel Nicholas, and directed by Sanaa Mariam.