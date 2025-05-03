Driving ace Narain Karthikeyan gives tips to Ajith's son Aadvik on car racing

CHENNAI: One of India's top car racers and former Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan has now been spotted giving racing tips to Aadvik, the young son of actor Ajith Kumar, whose racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, with its podium finishes, has been doing the country proud in international car racing events.

On Saturday, Ajith Kumar Racing posted pictures of Aadvik being given tips by driving ace Narain Karthikeyan on its X timeline.

It wrote "At the track with Narain Karthikeyan. @narainracing" and then posted another tweet that read, "Tips to the little master from the maestro @narainracing."

Actor Ajith too was seen with his son, in racing gear on the occasion.

Aadvik seems to have taken to the motorsport of car racing just like his father, who is looking to teach his son all that he knows about racing.

In fact, in April this year, actor Ajith Kumar, who came back to Chennai after having participated in intense and gruelling car races in Dubai and Europe, was spotted giving tips to his son Aadvik on racing at a Go Kart circuit in the city.

Ajith has been blazing an impressive trail on the race tracks. After having done the country proud earlier this year by emerging third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025, the actor and his racing team recently emerged third in the intensely contested 12H Mugello car racing event in Italy. He and his team followed it up with a third podium finish at the Creventic Endurance Race held at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category, where they secured the second place.

For the unaware, Ajith is not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. Ajith's other teammates who participate with him in races are Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod. Ajith’s team has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.